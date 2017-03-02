Charles to lead Essequibo in GCB U15 tourney

All-rounder Charles has been chosen the lead Essequibo in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Under-15 50-over inter county competition which is set to commence on March 14.

The right-handed Charles scored a solid century in the second and final trial match played on Monday at the Imam Bacchus Cricket Club ground in Affiance.

The team will be coached by Forbes Daniels and managed by Vickram Ramnarine.

The squad reads; Sheldon Charles (captain), Orin Gibson, Renaldo Scouten, Devindra Ramdahin, Rapheal David, Manoj Dasrat, Chaitram Sewrattan, Wasim Mohamed, Adarsh Ramdial, Mark Mohabir, Sunil Persaud, Inzamam Bacchus, Shawn Monro and Tyron Brandon. The four standby players are: Ken George, Ureal Stoll, Ryan Atkinson and Tushal Surujpaul.