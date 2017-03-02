Bel Air Lions / Beepat & Son Domino Competition fixed for March 25-26

Latest update March 2nd, 2017 12:25 AM
The Lions Club of Bel Air in collaboration with Beepat & Son under its Supligen Brand will be holding a Two-Day Fund Raising Domino Tournament on March 25-26 on the Lawns of Lions Club of Bel Air, Enachu Street, Section ‘N’ Campbellville.
According to Lion Orlando James, who spoke with this newspaper yesterday, the Competition will be labelled the ‘Lions Supligen Power’ Domino Competition.
James said that the tournament will consists of Mixed Teams representing the Lions going up against teams chosen by the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA), while those from the corporate community have been invited as well.
Thirty-Two (32) teams will participate in this battle and invitations have been already issued to the following teams: Killers, Upper Level, Sherriff Street Swagga Boys, Masters, Scramblers, Ray’s One Stop, All Seasons, GGMC, Thunder, Strikers, F&H Supremes, Impressers, Frankies, Lions A, Spartans, Lions B, Transport, Freddie’s 6, Police and NIS.
Twelve (12) more teams expected to also participate. The Tournament’s proceeds will be used entirely for servicing the Poor and Needy. Meanwhile, the winning team will receive $250,000, 2nd place $150,000 and 3rd place $100,000 along with trophies.
The Launch is set for tomorrow, at the Bel Air Lions Club, starting at 13:00hrs.
