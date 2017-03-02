Latest update March 2nd, 2017 12:25 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bel Air Lions / Beepat & Son Domino Competition fixed for March 25-26

Mar 02, 2017 Sports 0

The Lions Club of Bel Air in collaboration with Beepat & Son under its Supligen Brand will be holding a Two-Day Fund Raising Domino Tournament on March 25-26 on the Lawns of Lions Club of Bel Air, Enachu Street, Section ‘N’ Campbellville.
According to Lion Orlando James, who spoke with this newspaper yesterday, the Competition will be labelled the ‘Lions Supligen Power’ Domino Competition.
James said that the tournament will consists of Mixed Teams representing the Lions going up against teams chosen by the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA), while those from the corporate community have been invited as well.
Thirty-Two (32) teams will participate in this battle and invitations have been already issued to the following teams: Killers, Upper Level, Sherriff Street Swagga Boys, Masters, Scramblers, Ray’s One Stop, All Seasons, GGMC, Thunder, Strikers, F&H Supremes, Impressers, Frankies, Lions A, Spartans, Lions B, Transport, Freddie’s 6, Police and NIS.
Twelve (12) more teams expected to also participate. The Tournament’s proceeds will be used entirely for servicing the Poor and Needy. Meanwhile, the winning team will receive $250,000, 2nd place $150,000 and 3rd place $100,000 along with trophies.
The Launch is set for tomorrow, at the Bel Air Lions Club, starting at 13:00hrs.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana enter Beach Soccer Ranking for first time in history at 85th- Ranked 12th in CONCACAF

Guyana enter Beach Soccer Ranking for first time in history at 85th- ...

Mar 02, 2017

Having made its inaugural appearance at the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship which concluded on Sunday last at Malcolm Park in Nassau Bahamas, and placing 12th of the 16 participating teams, Guyana...
Read More
Faye Joseph Int’l Domino Tournament officially launched

Faye Joseph Int’l Domino Tournament officially...

Mar 02, 2017

YBG hosts Annual Fives’ Challenge Series

YBG hosts Annual Fives’ Challenge Series

Mar 02, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor Is this a case of victimization of the RHTY&SC?

Letter to the Sports Editor Is this a case of...

Mar 02, 2017

Charles to lead Essequibo in GCB U15 tourney

Charles to lead Essequibo in GCB U15 tourney

Mar 02, 2017

Christ Church overcome Patentia Secondary to take male title

Christ Church overcome Patentia Secondary to take...

Mar 02, 2017

RHTY&SC Metro Female Cricket Team assists UCCA and two Clubs

RHTY&SC Metro Female Cricket Team assists...

Mar 02, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch