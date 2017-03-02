5 years jail for ex-cop who killed teen in hit and run

Former Police Lance Corporal, Marlon Washington, was slapped with a five-year jail sentence after he was found guilty of causing the death of Denelsion Rose, a teenager, by dangerous driving.

Washington also known as ‘Brando’, 45, of Wisroc Housing Scheme was also found guilty of failing to render assistance after the accident. He was also convicted for failing to stop after the accident. He was fined $25,000 on each charge with an alternative of two months imprisonment on each charge

The custodial sentence was handed down yesterday by Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Linden Magistrate’s Courts. Police Inspector Vanetta Pinder represented the prosecution.

Attorney Gordon Gilhuys represented Washington during the trial.

According to reports, 17-year-old Rose of Lot 15 Fair’s Rust, Mackenzie, Linden was killed in the wee hours of October 24, 2015 after he was returning home from a party.

Rose was hit from the back by a speeding motorcar on the Washer Pond Road in Linden and dragged about 200 feet away before the vehicle stopped.

It was reported that after the accident, Washington, who was at the time a serving member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) made good his escape.

However, a broken license plate bearing the number PRR 6503 was found on the roadway.

It was traced back to Marlon “Brando” Washington. Prior to his untimely death, Rose was a sixth form student at the Mackenzie High School preparing for Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) 2016.