2nd Annual Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition Kaieteur Sport predicts wins for Tigers and Santos

By Rawle Welch

After entertaining fans across the Demerara environ for over six weeks, the final of the 2nd Annual Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition is set to conclude this Saturday with Western Tigers and the Guyana Police Force (Police) in a battle for the championship trophy and first prize.

In the showdown for third place, Linden’s Winners Connection will square off with Santos in what is also expected to be a rivetting contest, especially with the Georgetown versus Linden scenario at stake.

Once again, Kaieteur Sport will attempt to predict the outcome of both matches, starting with the feature game.

Both teams recorded impressive wins and looked to be in fine form ahead of their highly anticipated rivalry, one which Kaieteur Sport is forecasting will end in favour of the Tigers. The key to the Tigers win will depend heavily on the performance of their goalscoring talisman Devon Millington, who must be feeling supremely confident after firing in a treble in their semi-final clash against a strong and young Santos side.

Millington, a nimble forward with an abundance of skill was simply irrepressible against Santos, who had some amount of experience in their defensive lineup, but the ‘Golden Jaguars’ striker proved too elusive in attack and his exploits was the main reason for their victory.

Apart from Millington, mid-field maestro Hubert Pedro seems to once again be enjoying his time on the pitch and his maturity and field vision has been a joy to watch.

Pedro’s wizardry had a telling effect on the game and his pinpoint passes created confusion among the Santos backline, resulting in Millingtons’s overall success. Then no one should forget the ability of Andrew Murray Jnr, who could be a game changer as well.

This lanky striker has had a good tournament to date and while Millington’s heroics seemed to have overshadowed his own performance, to ignore his capabilities could prove to be a big blunder. Linden Picketts and Joshua Britton round out a potent strikeforce, one that Police may find too forceful to arrest. Police could conclude that they’ve had a wonderful tournament, one in which they’ve demonstrated that they are not afraid on any team, but this one might be a bridge too far.

Quincy Holder has been the most consistent goalscorer for the team, while the experience former ‘Golden Jaguars’ and Captain Dwain Jacobs has been magnificent following a slow start.

He has led by example and has been in goalscoring form as well so fans could look out for another solid performance from him. Junior Gordon and Lerone Charles both scored to hand them victory in their semi-final encounter against Winners Connection, but combined with the above-mentioned players, they too will find it difficult to stop the Tigers pursuit of its prey.

The prediction is a 3-1 win for the Tigers.

Kaieteur Sport is predicting an extra time win for the fitter Santos unit against Winners Connection.

The final scoreline will be 2-1. The winner of the competition will take home $500,000 and a trophy, while 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed teams collect $250,000, $125,000 and $75,000 respectively and trophies.

Banks DIH Limited under the GT Beer Brand, Trophy Stall and Star Party Rentals are the other entities to have thrown their support behind the Competition.