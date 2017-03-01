‘Vanilla’ is 6-time Mash Road March winner

The Ministry of Education Department of Culture, Youth and Sport has announced the overall winners of the 2017 Mashramani Costume and Float Parade competition.

According to information from the Department yesterday, there were several winning categories in this year’s competition.

Some 32 bands participated in Mashramani 2017; each piece depicting some social commentary or symbol of national importance or history symbols under the theme “Celebrating with Dignity, Liberty and Greater Unity.”

The revelers “mashed up the place” decked in their colourful costumes and gave their best presentations with their well-designed floats.

The pieces were judged by a panel of judges, as they danced and entertained the crowd at Durban Park on February 23, last.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Natural Resources was deemed an overall winner of the Float Parade competition.

The Natural Resources Ministry also copped the King and Queen prizes for the individual costume pieces.

The Ministry of Public Telecommunications also received a prize in the same category.

The Education Ministry came in second and third prize went to the Don Gomes Band. Meanwhile local singer, ‘Vanilla’ was adjudged Road March Queen. This is the sixth time that she has copped the crown.

Melissa “Vanilla” Roberts copped the 2017 Road March Prize with her song “Mash Up De Place.” She also placed first in the individual costume which she displayed under the theme “Celebrating in a Green Economy.”

FULL COSTUME WINNERS

In the Full Costume Competition the first prize winners included the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples and the Ministry of Public Telecommunications. The three Ministries won in the large, medium and small band categories.

The Region Three band, the Ministry of Business and Bauxite Company of Guyana obtained second prizes in the same three categories. The band from Honest Illusion and Paul Preston; the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Communities secured third place in the respective groups.

SEMI COSTUME WINNERS

In the Semi Costume Parade Competition, the Ministry of Social Protection and Agriculture Ministry emerged winners in the large and medium band categories.

The Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Presidency won second place in the two groupings and the Ministry of Communities and Ministry of Natural Resources copped third spaces.

CHILDREN’S COSTUME PARADE COMPETITION

In the Children’s Costume Parade competition, winning schools included Smyth Street Nursery, Head Start Nursery, Plaisance Nursery, St Angela’s Primary, Graham’s Hall Primary, St Ambrose Primary, St John’s College, North Georgetown Secondary and Bishops’ High School.

Individual students were also awarded and recognized for their presentation. Oshay Roberts won first prize for a piece entitled “Diverse Green Economy;” Jaden Broomes for the presentation on “Go Green, Stay Clean, Be Green” and Jenaira Browne for her performance of ‘Fantasy ‘Snow Queen.’

Other winners included the Mahaicony Technical Institute, Hinterland Scholarship Students, and the National School of Dance Hinterland Scholarship Students.

‘BRIGHT UP’ GUYANA WINNERS

Under the non-commercial ranking for the ‘Bright Up Guyana’ competition – The Ministry of Public Health, National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS) and the Ministry of Education copped prizes for the most decorated and illuminated buildings.

The Ministry of Agriculture – Hydromet office – Brickdam, the Ministry of Agriculture – Regent Street and the Ministry of Public Telecommunications were awarded prizes for the most decorated buildings.

Under the Commercial category, the Central Planning and Housing Authority placed first for the most decorated and illuminated building.

Other winners in this competition included private residents; Roy & Pamela Geddes – 190 Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Vibert & Alexander Belle and Neilson Nurse – 284 Section C Sophia.

In the commercial residence group, Maxi Williams Designs copped first place.

Meanwhile, winning schools in the ‘Bright up Guyana Competition’ included the Sophia Training School, Den Amstel Primary, Sophia Special School and the Den Amstel Primary School.