Three families receive keys to new homes

…60 more to benefit by September

Food for the Poor together with the combined effort and determination of the St Francis

Community Developers, has once again fulfilled the dreams of three underprivileged families in Region Six. The Henrys, Frasers and Veerapens all received the keys to their brand new homes equipped with all the basic necessities.

The United States Embassy and Citizens of the United States also played an integral role in making the initiative a reality.

Ms. Andrea Benjamin, Senior Manager Responsible for the project, in her brief remarks to those in attendance at the handing over ceremony, explained that adequate housing is fundamental to improving living standards among the poor and low income families.

She stated that it is difficult for low income families to acquire loans for the housing programme. “The housing programme is designed to provide assistance to underprivileged families in need of adequate shelter. It allows families to realize their dreams of owning their own homes”.

The programme which was implemented 12 years ago has seen the construction of over 3,000 housing units in six regions (from Region One to Region Six). Last year there were 140 units including a village with 43 houses at Onderneeming, West Coast Berbice, and a community centre was constructed. She urged the families who received the keys to their homes to take care of it.

“You have been given a rare gift, an opportunity that families don’t have, please care and beautify your home and surroundings, nothing pleases us more than when we build a home for a family and we are to come back and year or two from now to see that the home is maintained and cared for,” Benjamin underscored.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief of Mission US to Guyana, Terry Gonsalves, on behalf of Ambassador Perry Halloway, congratulated Food for the Poor and St Francis for their stellar work in the assisting those in need.

“I congratulate you on your sustained efforts to make living conditions better for people of Guyana, you prove that with commitment, dedication and perseverance that you can not only build houses but homes and communities where people can grow and live with dignity and respect.”

One of the recipients, Jennifer Henry, a mother of six who previously lived in a one-bedroom house expressed her gratitude upon receiving the keys to her new home. “I am so glad; you do a wonder for me. I was giving up, I must say thank you.”

The Food for the Poor houses are 20ft by 16ft wooden structures that consist of two bedrooms, indoor sanitation facilities and water components.

President of the St Francis Community Developers, Alex Foster, also made an announcement that ten other homes are scheduled to be built within the next month or two, with 50 in the pipeline to be completed by September.

He said that they are partnering with the Lands and Surveys Commission to have a plot of land to be approved to commence construction and he is hoping for a speedy process to get the ball rolling. (By Malisa Playter Harry)