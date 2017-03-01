Surujbally’s goodbye warning: “Partisan” commissioners not good for Guyana

…believes a fit and proper person, not necessarily a judge can be Chairperson

After more than a decade and half in the hot seat of the Guyana Elections Election (GECOM), former Chairman, Dr. Steve Surujbally, is saying goodbye. And on the eve of his departure he called for urgent changes in the way

commissioners are selected.

Engaging the media yesterday on his last day, Surujbally believed that the days of division and party persons being placed as commissioners is a recipe for “polarization” and “partisanship” and would only continue to serve to halt any “coming together” of the people.

Under the laws, it is allowed for the appointment of six commissioners-—three members appointed by the President, acting in his own deliberate judgment and three appointed by the President acting on the advice of the Leader of the Opposition after the latter would have “meaningfully” consulted the non-governmental opposition parties represented in the National Assembly.

In media packages distributed yesterday at GECOM during the media farewell, it was noted that the current composition is not the ideal situation. Bibi Shadick is a senior member of the People’s Progressive Party who has openly boasted of her loyalty.

Robeson Benn, a former PPP/C minister in the previous Government, was on the PPP platform in Essequibo 16 days after he was sworn in as a Commissioner.

Sase Gunraj, a lawyer, was clad in “PPP colours, accompanied former President (Donald) Ramotar as the latter visited polling stations on elections day (May 11, 2015).”

Charles Corbin, according to the GECOM documents yesterday, is the brother of former leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Robert Corbin.

Another commissioner, Sandra Jones, was the returning officer when now President David Granger was voted in the leader of the PNCR.

Vincent Alexander, another commissioner, was the director of elections for the PNCR during the 2006 general and regional elections.

According to Dr. Surujbally, things have changed over the last decade and half. There is little tolerance for “us and them” sitting around the table at GECOM.

Fake Polls

The arguments for change to the composition of GECOM would be bolstered by the fact that following the May 2015 elections, a number of fake statements of polls (SOPs) somehow found their way into GECOM’s system. This immediately saw finger pointing. There were deep suspicions where those statements came from with Surujbally yesterday refusing to name any political party or commissioner but noted that “empirical” data existed which could point in a certain direction.

He insisted that the GECOM systems are robust enough to have weeded out the fake statements of polls.

The media, he bemoaned, should have been more vigilant and should have raised questions about those polls.

The matter was handed over to the police but nothing ever came out of the investigations, the former Chairman said.

Some of the questions the media should have asked were who would have benefitted from the fake SOPs slipping through?

Fit and Proper

Meanwhile, with regards to the current stalemate over the selection of a new Chairperson, the former Chairman believed that while a judge is an ideal person according the criteria, it is his belief that a “fit and proper” person could serve the position as well.

The Government and the Opposition are disagreeing over the interpretation of the laws in who should be the new chairperson to replace Surujbally.

A list submitted by Opposition leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, was rejected by President Granger who said that the persons did not meet the requirements.

The difference of opinion on the interpretation of the Constitution has seen the Opposition describing a meeting Monday with Attorney-General, Basil Williams, as futile. In essence, there is a stalemate with the administration making it clear that the President has the final say.

According to Surujbally yesterday, nobody would have expected that the current stalemate would happen with the selection believed to be a mere “shoo in” with some back room negotiations.

He said that while it would be ideal for a judge or someone along those qualifications to be selected, the reality is that GECOM has never been without legal minds.

As a matter of fact- two lawyers- Bibi Shadick and Sase Gunraj- are practicing lawyers; Vincent Alexander, another commissioner, has legal knowledge.

A former Chairman, Doodnauth Singh, was from the legal profession. GECOM itself, he pointed out, has access to legal aid.

Surujbally does not believe that the selection of a new chairperson should be taking so long. There are some messages that could be drawn- that the 2020 is a serious affair for all the parties involved and everyone wants to have a say in the selection.