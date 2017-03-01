RHTY&SC, Bakewell renew long standing, successful cricket relationship

Bakery giants Bakewell of Triumph, East Coast, Demerara and the Rose Hall Town

Youth & Sports Club, MS, have renewed their long standing and high successful cricket relationship. The Company has been sponsoring the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Under-17 and Second Division teams since 2000 and the deal represents the 18th consecutive year that Bakewell has sponsored both teams. In addition to sponsoring the two teams for $245, 000 for 2017, Bakewell also handed over $60,000 towards the Club’s 2017 Annual Youth Magazine.

Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Hilbert Foster hailed the special bond between the two organisations and described Bakewell as one of the pillars of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club success story over the years.

The two teams in the history of the Club has won a total of nine Berbice Championship and has produced players like Assad and Abdel Fudadin, Royston and Esaun Crandon, Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Dominique Rikhi, Khemraj Mahadeo, Delbert Hicks, Melanie Henry, Askay Homraj, Kevlon Anderson, Sylus Tyndall, Junior Sinclair, Brandon Prashad, Clinton Pestano, Eon Hooper and Shailendra Shameer among others.

The Under-17 and Second Division teams have also won 23 tournaments organised by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Cricket Development Committee over the last ten years. The Bakewell Under-17 team, Foster stated is an important one for the Club as it bridges the gap between the Under-15 and Under-19 teams and allows the coaching staff the opportunity to properly work with the players to make sure that they fulfill their full potential.

The Second Division team, Foster disclosed is a mixture of older club members who have either retired from First Division cricket or are in the twilight of their career and younger members of the Club who are preparing for First Division. The captain of the Under-17 Team for 2017 is national player Kevlon Anderson with Junior Sinclair as his deputy, while veteran player Major James Fraser would lead the Second Division team. Anderson would serve as Fraser’s deputy as part of a developmental leadership programme, while Club Coach Delbert Hicks would be in charge of both teams.

Foster also announced that the Bakewell Team would be undertaking a total of 50 personal development programmes under the sub-headings of sports, culture, education, social, charity, awards and religious among others. Last year, the teams successfully completed 53 programmes including the construction of the Hugh Desmond Hoyte Memorial Playfield, Christmas Village, Nasir Memorial 5/5 Cricket Tournament, Award of Excellence, Region 6 Mother of the Year and Say No/Say Yes Campaign.

The 2017 sponsorship packages would stand the cost of the cricket teams’ transportation, snacks, practice balls, cricket gears and co-sponsoring the Club’s Annual Youth Review Magazine. Bakewell on an annual basis also co-sponsors the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Award Ceremony, Children Mash Parade, Mother’s Day Programme, Cricket Academy, Christmas Village, Massive Charity Programmes and Say No Campaign. Bakewell also sponsors a 5/5 Cricket Tournament each year in October in Memory of its late CEO Naeem Nasir.

Managing Director of Bakewell Rajin Ganga in handing over the sponsorship stated that his Company was pleased to be associated with Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Ganga stated has represented Bakewell’s brand and logo with distinction, discipline and success over the last eighteen years. The Club has also assisted to make Bakewell a household name in Berbice and in preserving the memory of the late Naeem Nasir. Ganga hailed the Club’s contribution towards changing the lives of youths and less fortunate. He reassured the Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club that Bakewell would continue to support the Club.