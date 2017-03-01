Peoples National Congress denies links to parking meter deal

… Says Jagdeo is trying to detract from his terrible tenure as president

By Brushell Blackman

Bharrat Jagdeo at a recent press conference said that the parking meter deal has its roots all the way to the upper echelon of the Peoples National Congress (PNC) and the deal was designed to fund that party for the next 20 years.

He said that his party has stated its position on the parking meter deal on numerous occasions.

“This is a corrupt deal and it leads all the way to Congress Place”. Further Jagdeo said that the public should not be fooled about the Mayor and City Council’s (M&CC) involvement as it is just a smokescreen to a greater scheme.

He said that the contract was skillfully designed so that a large part of the proceeds go towards congress place. Jagdeo stated that it is no wonder the government is unconcerned about the outcry of the people and has made no attempt to pull that contract.

However the government had recently summoned M&CC officials to have another look at that contract and on the back of that meeting with the President the parking fee was slashed.

PNC member Aubrey Norton said that nothing can be further from the truth than what Jagdeo stated. Norton said that his party has no links to the parking meter deal and that Jagdeo’s contention was never a part of the PNC culture.

Norton said that Jagdeo has a penchant for lies and he is trying to distract from the worse period of governance Guyana has ever seen under his reign.

Further he said that Jagdeo has no moral right to speak on any issue in Guyana. “He is the most indecent leader this country has ever seen”. The PNC executive said that the public should understand that it is Jagdeo who is responsible for destroying the sugar industry. Norton made reference to the troubled Skeldon sugar factory and the fact that it has underperformed and has been rocked by a number of mechanical and technical issues despite the huge amount of cash spent to build it.

Norton said he finds it laughable that Jagdeo is attempting to champion the rights of the people when he is in opposition but when he was president he pretty much ruled with an iron fist.

Norton stated that Jagdeo was bad for this country and he should not be allowed anywhere close to power again.

Additionally, he said that Jagdeo used the state resources as his own and was very unresponsive as a president but now he wants to lecture as if he has that right. “Jagdeo should repent from his sins and hope the Guyanese public forgives him”. Norton said that he doubts that the public wants anything to do with the opposition leader and sees him as a very tainted individual.

A number of forensic audits uncovered a mammoth number of irregularities at wide cross section of state agencies during Jagdeo’s reign as president. It is National Investment and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) where 86 different fraud investigations have been conducted by the Special Organize Crimes Unit (SOCU); at the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), where according to the Junior Finance Minister Jaipaul Sharma the most blatant malfeasance has been uncovered.

There was also skullduggery uncovered at the Guyana Marketing Cooperation and one official is now before the courts. Then who can forget the Guyana Office for Investments (GOINVEST), where one official used the states resources like a ‘piggy bank’?

It was only recently that the government handed over a further five forensic audits to the police to investigate because of suspicion of fraud.