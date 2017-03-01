Latest update March 1st, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NEW GPC finally coughs up millions owed to NICIL

Mar 01, 2017 News 0

New Guyana Pharmaceutical Corporation (New GPC), which is owned by Dr. Ranjisinghi “Bobby”

Dr. Ranjisinghi “Bobby” Ramroop

Ramroop, has finally coughed up the millions of dollars it owed to the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) on Government’s 10 percent shares in the said company.
This is according to Officer in Charge at NICIL, Horace James. The sum owed was approximately $5.7M for the years 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.
The NICIL official also stated that legal letters were sent to several Government agencies which owe NICIL over $200M.
The issue of the outstanding sums owed to NICIL by NEW GPC was revealed by a forensic audit that was conducted by Chartered Accountant, Anand Goolsarran.
Goolsarran, in his audit, stated, “In relation to the New GPC Inc., by Cabinet approval of October 1999 and September 2001, the Government had sold 60 percent and 30 percent respectively of its shareholding in the predecessor organization, the Guyana Pharmaceutical Corporation, to Queens Atlantic Investments Inc. for $658 million.
However, there was no evidence that the New GPC paid any dividends to the Government for its 10 percent stake in the company.
Contrary to Goolsarran’s findings, NICIL subsequently revealed that since privatization, it had in fact received $6.9M in dividends for its 10 percent minority shares in New GPC Inc. NICIL said that for 2007 it collected $495, 000. The entity noted, too, that in 2010, it received $2,665,000.
The auditor made it clear however that this information was never presented to him and as such he believes that NICIL should come forward and produce the evidence of the dividends collected.
“The big question is why? Why would anyone with God-given commonsense have a share in a company and simply be so lax with ensuring that they receive dividends? What is before us points to many corrupt things and Ramroop and the company’s former Chief Executive Officer, Winston Brassington, would have to explain this,” the financial analyst had expressed.

More in this category

Sports

GCB/MOE/DMLAS National Schools cricket…Parris’ 6-17 spurs Chase Academy to crushing win over Mahaicony Sec

GCB/MOE/DMLAS National Schools cricket…Parris’ 6-17 spurs...

Mar 01, 2017

Book place in National semis on Tuesday against B’ce winner By Sean Devers An incisive six-over spell of seam bowling from 14-year-old Kadeem Parris spurred National defending Champions Chase...
Read More
Flour Power National U-17 leaves for the Tournoi Paul Chillan in Martinique today

Flour Power National U-17 leaves for the Tournoi...

Mar 01, 2017

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Haynes excited at being named Best Young Player

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Haynes...

Mar 01, 2017

RHTY&SC, Bakewell renew long standing, successful cricket relationship

RHTY&SC, Bakewell renew long standing,...

Mar 01, 2017

GAWA spotlights three for Manual Suarez weightlifting tournament

GAWA spotlights three for Manual Suarez...

Mar 01, 2017

Smalta U14 Indoor Hockey League…Marian Academy use homecourt to perfection

Smalta U14 Indoor Hockey League…Marian...

Feb 28, 2017

West Dem Secondary beat St Cuthbert’s in low scoring contest …

West Dem Secondary beat St Cuthbert’s in low...

Feb 28, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch