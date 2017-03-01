Lightning gun strike Jagdeo

When dawg accustom to suck egg is a bad thing. It don’t stop, not even when de owner put hot egg in he mouth. Irfaat accustom to attacking everything and everybody. When he was in government he cuss some people who get him vex.

Jagdeo did like de boy because de boy show that he had power. De boy also had class. That is how he build a posh house pun de west side. Dem boys seh is one of de best house in de country, second only to Jagdeo Mansion.

Irfaat is de head of de Parliamentary Committee that does inspect all dem government office. Indeed all of dem had crookishness. Money come out of de treasury to do one thing and end up in other people pocket. Well Irfaat was inspecting dem accounts and he find nuff skullduggery.

He start fuh question one man and de man decide to lie. Irfaat chase him out of de room and threaten to call de police. That is when he announce that dem have rampant corruption.

He start to throw hints about de level of corruption that he now seeing. Is when dem boys tell him that he investigating what happen in 2014, that was when he government been in power that he bite he tongue. One of de committee members had to tell him that he so accustom to cussing that he now start to cuss himself.

But dem boys seh that dem can’t blame de man because he get confuse. He sit down wid de whole party and decide that all dem president gun have term limit. Ralph Ramkarran who get vex wid Jagdeo and lef de party lead de delegation wid de recommendation to cut de term limit.

Donald lead another delegation. De whole parliament accept de change and Jagdeo agree to it.

Jagdeo smart. He find a man who glad fuh anything he get to go to court. Dem boys gun talk bout that next time.

Wha dem got to talk about is how Jagdeo tell de world how de Pee Pee Pee ain’t got no position pun term limit. De whole party now seh that Jagdeo immoral. People, even he security keeping far from him because everybody expect de lightning to strike him dead at any time.

Talk half and keep far from Jagdeo.