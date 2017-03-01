Latest update March 1st, 2017 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lightning gun strike Jagdeo

Mar 01, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

When dawg accustom to suck egg is a bad thing. It don’t stop, not even when de owner put hot egg in he mouth. Irfaat accustom to attacking everything and everybody. When he was in government he cuss some people who get him vex.
Jagdeo did like de boy because de boy show that he had power. De boy also had class. That is how he build a posh house pun de west side. Dem boys seh is one of de best house in de country, second only to Jagdeo Mansion.
Irfaat is de head of de Parliamentary Committee that does inspect all dem government office. Indeed all of dem had crookishness. Money come out of de treasury to do one thing and end up in other people pocket. Well Irfaat was inspecting dem accounts and he find nuff skullduggery.
He start fuh question one man and de man decide to lie. Irfaat chase him out of de room and threaten to call de police. That is when he announce that dem have rampant corruption.
He start to throw hints about de level of corruption that he now seeing. Is when dem boys tell him that he investigating what happen in 2014, that was when he government been in power that he bite he tongue. One of de committee members had to tell him that he so accustom to cussing that he now start to cuss himself.
But dem boys seh that dem can’t blame de man because he get confuse. He sit down wid de whole party and decide that all dem president gun have term limit. Ralph Ramkarran who get vex wid Jagdeo and lef de party lead de delegation wid de recommendation to cut de term limit.
Donald lead another delegation. De whole parliament accept de change and Jagdeo agree to it.
Jagdeo smart. He find a man who glad fuh anything he get to go to court. Dem boys gun talk bout that next time.
Wha dem got to talk about is how Jagdeo tell de world how de Pee Pee Pee ain’t got no position pun term limit. De whole party now seh that Jagdeo immoral. People, even he security keeping far from him because everybody expect de lightning to strike him dead at any time.
Talk half and keep far from Jagdeo.

More in this category

Sports

GCB/MOE/DMLAS National Schools cricket…Parris’ 6-17 spurs Chase Academy to crushing win over Mahaicony Sec

GCB/MOE/DMLAS National Schools cricket…Parris’ 6-17 spurs...

Mar 01, 2017

Book place in National semis on Tuesday against B’ce winner By Sean Devers An incisive six-over spell of seam bowling from 14-year-old Kadeem Parris spurred National defending Champions Chase...
Read More
Flour Power National U-17 leaves for the Tournoi Paul Chillan in Martinique today

Flour Power National U-17 leaves for the Tournoi...

Mar 01, 2017

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Haynes excited at being named Best Young Player

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Haynes...

Mar 01, 2017

RHTY&SC, Bakewell renew long standing, successful cricket relationship

RHTY&SC, Bakewell renew long standing,...

Mar 01, 2017

GAWA spotlights three for Manual Suarez weightlifting tournament

GAWA spotlights three for Manual Suarez...

Mar 01, 2017

Smalta U14 Indoor Hockey League…Marian Academy use homecourt to perfection

Smalta U14 Indoor Hockey League…Marian...

Feb 28, 2017

West Dem Secondary beat St Cuthbert’s in low scoring contest …

West Dem Secondary beat St Cuthbert’s in low...

Feb 28, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch