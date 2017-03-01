Granger says coalition remains strong

…as Ministerial Conference concludes

President David Granger has assured that the coalition government continues to remain strong. The Ministers had gathered yesterday for the first Ministerial Conference for 2017 at State House.

Following the meeting of both Cabinet and non-cabinet Ministers, the President during an interview said that the relationship among coalition parties remains untarnished. He added that he is confident that the leader of the AFC, Raphael Trotman, is just as committed as his predecessor Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, to making the political alliance work.

Granger said, “Whenever problems have arisen these have been resolved by discussions between the two sides, but I will say, so far, in almost exactly two years, we have not had any major disagreement on the form of the (Cummingsburg) Accord.”

According to the Head of State, Ministers of Government all bring important perspectives to discussions and represent a wide cross section of constituents. “It is important that we speak to each other frequently so that there is no misunderstanding or lack of coordination in the various positions that we take.”

The Conference which began yesterday allowed ministers to discuss major policy positions on a number of key areas which included the Guyana Sugar Corporation, the education and housing sectors and foreign relations.

When the conference would have been completed, it is expected that Minister of State Joseph Harmon will provide a full briefing on the conclusive decisions which were made.