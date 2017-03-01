GCB/MOE/DMLAS National Schools cricket…Parris’ 6-17 spurs Chase Academy to crushing win over Mahaicony Sec

Book place in National semis on Tuesday against B’ce winner

By Sean Devers

An incisive six-over spell of seam bowling from 14-year-old Kadeem Parris spurred

National defending Champions Chase Academy to a crushing eight-wicket win over East Coast Champions Mahaicony Secondary in the second Demerara Semi-final of the GCB/MOE/DMLAS 30-over National Secondary Schools cricket competition match at the Fairfield ground yesterday.

The win booked Chase Academy a place in the National Semis against the winner of the Berbice district on Tuesday and joined last year’s runners-up West Demerara Secondary, who beat St Cuthbert’s Secondary on Monday and will oppose the Essequibo winner on Friday at Meten-Meer-Zorg.

Parris snatched a career best 6-17 and got support from Tairhys Payne (2-5) to demolish Mahaicony Secondary for 46 in 19.4 overs as no batsman reached double figures.

Chase Academy had to work hard for the win with National U-17 opener Sachin Singh facing 39 balls for his unbeaten 20 without a single boundary seeing them to 47-2 from 10.4 overs thanks to 17 wides. Pacer Wendell Fordyce took both of the wickets to fall for 13 runs.

In sweltering conditions with a small crowd comprising mainly a group of Chase Academy students who embarked on the 50-minutes trip from the City to Mahaicony, the home team won the toss and surprisingly elected to bat on a slow and low track with plenty of preparation moisture and very heavy outfield.

They began in disastrous fashion when Omprakash Bharat (1) was bowled by Singh in the first

over at 1-1 before Parris had Andre Alphin (4 from 23 balls) caught and bowled and knocked out the stumps of Mahaicony Secondary’s best batsman Chatterpaul Durra for a duck as two wickets tumbled at 12 to leave the impressive Parris on a hat-trick.

Shoaib Shaw (4 from 37 balls) and Fordyce (7) were kept in shackles and struggled to get the ball away on a difficult track to bat on before Tairhys Payne bowled Shaw in the 12th over at 26-4 and Parris breached the defence of Fordyce as Mahaicony slumped to 32-5 in the 14th over and the City school were in the ascendancy.

Parris was on a roll against clearly out matched opponents despite Shaw and Alphin showing good temperament and a solid technique.

Payne had Jonathon Fraser (1) caught at mid-on before Parris got rid of Joshua Tappin (0), Budeshwar Daramdat (0) and Kapishwar Jagdeo (1) as three wickets fell on 34 as the host stumbled to 34-9 in the 18th over.

Clevon Burnett (6*) and 12-year-old Daniel Ramotar, not much taller than the stumps, added

12 for the last wicket before off-spinner Dwayne Dick, who opened the bowling, trapped Ramotar (1) Lbw as the last six wickets tumbled for 14 runs.

Payne supported Parris with 2-5, while Singh (1-5) and Dick (1-4) bowled well for Chase Academy who began the chase of the small target nervously.

Fordyce, under a blue sky with white ‘cotton wool like’ clouds floating lazily over the Fairfield sward, induced Garrick Persaud to work a ball off his legs straight to short square-leg before he had scored and the Georgetown Champions were in a spot of bother on 6-1.

The usually pugnacious Singh was kept on a tight leash and along with Dick carried the score to 17 as the untidy Mahaicony bowlers aided the visitors with a healthy contribution of wides.

Dick on-drove Shaw past mid-on for the first boundary of the innings in the second over before the right hander who just missed a maiden century in the Georgetown final against Charlestown Secondary at DCC, missed a big drive at Fordyce and his off stump was sent for a walk at 17-2 after he had made just six.

His demised sparked celebrations of energetic dance moves, led by a pumped up Fordyce and the small band of Mahaicony Secondary supporters who doubled as Coaches beyond the boundary, were on their feet in expectation of something dramatic occurring.

But Singh was dropped at long-on by Tappin off Bharat when on 16 and score 32-2 and the level-headed Nedd batted their school to what was expected to be a much easier victory.