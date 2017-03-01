GAWA spotlights three for Manual Suarez weightlifting tournament

Three weightlifters have been selected to represent Guyana at the Manual Suarez weightlifting tournament in Havana Cuba from March 20 – 26 and executives of the Guyana Amateur Weightlifting Association (GAWA) is optimistic of accruing the requisite funding to facilitate their attendance.

Those selected for national duty are Matthew Assing, Jonathan Ford and Krystal Chandraban. They earned their spots after credible performances at a national trial staged by the GAWA at the Michael Parris Fitness Center, National Park on Sunday February 19.

General Secretary (GAWA) Seon Erskine, will accompany the team as the Manager, while Seon Cozier will be the coach.

The Manuel Suarez Tournament is high calibre event within the Pan-American Circuit that also encompasses an educational forum where the latest sport science research and coaching techniques are divulged to all participants.