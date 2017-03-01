GAWA spotlights three for Manual Suarez weightlifting tournament

Latest update March 1st, 2017 12:20 AM
Three weightlifters have been selected to represent Guyana at the Manual Suarez weightlifting tournament in Havana Cuba from March 20 – 26 and executives of the Guyana Amateur Weightlifting Association (GAWA) is optimistic of accruing the requisite funding to facilitate their attendance.
Those selected for national duty are Matthew Assing, Jonathan Ford and Krystal Chandraban. They earned their spots after credible performances at a national trial staged by the GAWA at the Michael Parris Fitness Center, National Park on Sunday February 19.
General Secretary (GAWA) Seon Erskine, will accompany the team as the Manager, while Seon Cozier will be the coach.
The Manuel Suarez Tournament is high calibre event within the Pan-American Circuit that also encompasses an educational forum where the latest sport science research and coaching techniques are divulged to all participants.
Mar 01, 2017Bakery giants Bakewell of Triumph, East Coast, Demerara and the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, have renewed their long standing and high successful cricket relationship. The Company has...
Mar 01, 2017
Feb 28, 2017
Feb 28, 2017
Feb 28, 2017
Feb 28, 2017
Feb 28, 2017
Last Saturday, at the road market outside Bourda Market, Carol Sooba came out of her taxi to have a quick word with... more
People are making what they believe are reasonable demands on the President. They are concerned that he is not acting... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017 at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more