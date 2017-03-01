Flour Power National U-17 leaves for the Tournoi Paul Chillan in Martinique today

Latest update March 1st, 2017 12:25 AM

NAMILCO Managing Director Sukhai wishes team every success

tournament that features six nations including the host, Managing Director of the National Milling company of Guyana (NAMILCO) Bert Sukhai has extended best wishes to the team.
NAMILCO, which has invested in a multi-million dollars 5-year National Inter Association Under-17 championship, has seen its investment already bearing fruit with the selection of some of the best players who will be representing Guyana from March 1-5.
Sukhai commented: “NAMILCO is happy to know that players from the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League have been chosen to represent Guyana in the Tournoi Paul Chillan U-17 tournament in Martinique. We at NAMILCO recognise that for the game of football to grow from strength to strength in the future, we have to start with the youths and we feel that our investment at this level of the game is a sound one.”
The other competing nations at the tournament are Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Trinidad and Tobago and Haiti.
Sukhai noted that this is the right direction for the game to go in terms of regular and deliberate exposure for the players which would aid in their development so that Guyana can hold its own at the international level.
team and make Guyana and NAMILCO proud. We wish them every success in the tournament and hope they be enriched with experience and fervor to do even better.”
The 18-man squad was involved in an eight-day camp from February 21st ahead of travelling with nine players from the Georgetown Football Association (GFA), two each from the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) and East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) and one player each from the Berbice Football Association (BFA), Rupununi Football Association (RFA) and Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA). There is also one overseas-based player from the United States of America (USA). (Franklin Wilson)

