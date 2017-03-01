Latest update March 1st, 2017 12:40 AM

Businesswoman remanded for allegedly masterminding hit

Mar 01, 2017

A businesswoman of Tain, Corentyne, was remanded, yesterday, for allegedly ordering a hit on Tain domestic worker, Leelawattie Mohamed, a mother of four.

Businesswoman, Indira Outar, has been charged with masterminding a murder.

Indira Outar, 43, of Lot 8 Block 4 Tain Settlement, Corentyne is the alleged mastermind in the execution, she appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga.
Outar, who operated a sawmill in Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice, was charged with procuring five persons to murder Leelawattie Mohamed, 45, of Lot 149, Sixth Street, Tain Settlement, Corentyne on February 7, last.
Outar is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Mursaline Bacchus. She was not required to plead to the indictable charge. Her attorney during the court proceedings made a request for disclosure of statements. She will return to court on March 14, 2017.
Outar exited the Whim Police Station trying to conceal her identity by placing a piece of cloth over her face as she entered the police vehicle.
On February 7, two men, one armed with a gun, invaded Mohamed’s home and shot her at close range after demanding cash. She had stated that she had no money before she was shot. The shooting which left many baffled, turned out to be an execution out of jealousy and anger and not a robbery.
It was staged to look like a robbery but the intruders’ main goal was to kill. The men kicked down the front door of Mohamed’s house to gain entry.
Investigators in Berbice in their bid to reveal the truth, launched an investigation after information was provided to them.
According to initial reports, Indira Outar found out about her husband’s extra martial affair with Mohamed and reportedly in a fit of rage and jealousy conjured up a plan with the help of a barber, Oliver Permaul, who has a barbershop located at the front of her home; Permaul’s wife, a tattoo artist; Andre James, his girlfriend Shabiki Thompson and Rohan Johnson, a Jamaican national.
The Jamaican admitted to investigators that he was the one that pulled the trigger. A hefty sum of $4 Million was allegedly promised by the businesswoman to execute the shooting, but only $400,000 was reportedly handed over.
On February 15, five persons were charged and remanded for Mohamed’s murder. They were Oliver Permaul, 36; his wife Nazeema Permaul, 42, who operates a business in Rose Hall Town, Corentyne;, Andre James, also known as ‘Andy’, 26, of Lot 46 ‘A’ George Street, Rose Hall Town, his girlfriend, Shabiki Alert Thompson, Rohan Johnson also known as ‘Jamakie’, 38, carpenter and a Jamaican National. They were all remanded for the murder.

