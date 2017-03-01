Bandits terrorize West Canje teacher during home invasion

A teacher of West Canje Berbice was a victim of armed robbery and attempted sexual assault after four masked and armed men, with guns and cutlasses invaded her home.

The men reportedly broadsided her with a cutlass and held her at gunpoint while demanding cash and jewelry. One of the men also attempted to sexually assault the woman, who was home alone at the time of the invasion.

Esther Reid, said that it was around 1:32 am yesterday when she heard her dogs barking and her security guard yelling. “I was just about to peep through my window when I heard my security yelling at someone.”

Upon inquiring the woman said that her security told her that two men had just attempted to scale her fence.

Reid told the media that she immediately tried to contact the police who told her that they were on their way. According to her, within minutes she saw three men walking near her home and another standing near a utility pole located next to her home.

Reid further stated that she heard a gunshot and her security guard became quiet, “Then I heard another gunshot and I started screaming for the security and I didn’t hear anything, so I started to scream for thief and run to the bedroom,” she said.

She then heard a banging on her back door and a crashing sound at her window, “Then I heard glass breaking I didn’t know where it was breaking. I heard when the back door open and I called the police again and screaming into the phone that they were in the house”.

Three of the four men barged in to the house and into my bedroom and began to demand money.

“One of them took my phone, then they asked for money. I told them I don’t have money. “

She said one then exited the house, while the three enquired about the person living downstairs. “They came and they ask me wah happen to the old man that was downstairs, and I said my husband was not here. They say ‘No, the man from downstairs’ and I said ‘I’m up here with you guys I can’t know where he is.

“He had the gun to my head and he put me to kneel down on the bed and they search up and they broke up stuff in the house. They didn’t get anything else; they just ransack and take what they wanted to take.”

The woman also disclosed that the men took her downstairs and asked where was the key for the storeroom. All the while holding the gun to her head. “Them ask me where me stash the gold and the money and I said I don’t have. The one said strip let me see, so I started to pull down my dress”.

However, one of the men told the others to desist from asking her to remove her clothing.

According to the teacher, while she was searching for the storeroom key in her bedroom, the three men ran downstairs where they left the security guard and started to hit him again.

“I heard them beating him and I heard chopping sounds.” They then returned while still attempting to sexually assault her.

“I hear them saying boy come along we got to go; police and then they ran out”.

The security guard sustained several injuries about his body, and to his face. The men escaped with two gold rings, a DVR from the security cameras and an E-networks control box. She described one of the men as short and (Amerindian) by decent, while the others were reportedly of African descent.

Law enforcement reportedly arrived a while after the almost 30-minute ordeal.