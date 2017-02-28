West Dem Secondary beat St Cuthbert’s in low scoring contest …

Face E’bo district winner on Friday

By Sean Devers

The Amerindian Village of St Cuthbert’s Mission, 30 minutes off the Linden Highway was

a hive of activity yesterday as the largest crowd to watch a GCB/MOE/ DMLAS 30 overs National school cricket match in Demerara saw St Cuthbert’s Secondary lose by 15 runs to West Demerara Secondary in an exciting low scoring contest in the first of the Demerara semi-finals.

West Demerara’s victory in St Cuthbert’s own backyard saw them advance to meet the Essequibo district winner on Friday at Meten-Meer-Zorg, while the winner of today’s clash between Chase Academy and Mahaicony Secondary at Fairfield will face the Berbice district winner on March 6.

A last minute switch of venues yesterday morning due to wet condition of the Meten-Meer-Zorg ground in West Demerara resulted in yesterday’s encounter being reduced to 20 overs per side due to late arrival of West Demerara Secondary.

The game commenced at 14:00hrs in scorching heat and the West Dem students elected to bat on a two-paced track and slow, rough and sandy outfield.

Daneshwar Kowlessar, who hit two fours in 18, Aaron Seeprasad (16) and South African born Nicolas Holder (16) were the only batsmen to reach double figures as the visitors were

bowled out for 103 in 20 overs after slipping from a good position of 65-3.

Kevin Ferrier (2-20) and Mark Ferrier (2-15) were the most successful bowlers for St. Cuthbert’s Secondary who fell for 88 in 18.5 overs despite a cameo 22 from 13 balls with three sixes off Spinner Aftab Basir by Mark Clenkin but when he was run out in the 11th over with the score on 58-5 it was the beginning of the end although Keon Kattow (14) and his brother Alden Kattow (12) managed to get into double digits. Aaron Seeprasad (2-13) and Lesroy Persaud (2-17) bowled West Demerara Secondary, aided by three run outs, to victory despite the vocal support of the large partisan crowd.

Basir and Kowlessar give West Dem a solid, if a bit slow start, before Kowlessar stroked Mark Ferrier for the game’s first boundary in the eighth over, but after being dropped of Zak Ferrier on 16 Basir charged down the track to Mark Ferrier and was stumped by Attoffio Bernard.

Kowlessar dumped Mark Ferrier for four before he was run out at 40-2, while Ryan Seecharran

(1) was also run out five runs later to the delight of the screaming St Cuthbert’s Secondary and Primary school students in the packed stands.

Aaron Seeprasad flicked Kevin Ferrier for four to post the 50 in the 12th over before pulling Keon Kattow for six and whipping Kevin Perrier off his legs for an elegant boundary before he was bowled by K. Ferrier at 70-5 and even though Holder got going with an effortless six off K. Ferrier in the 18th over, the West Demerara team lost their last seven wickets for 38 runs and managed just 29 runs from their last five overs.

Seeprasad bowled Elymos Williams (4) at 12-1 when the home team began their chase, while Zak Ferrier (6) and Bernard (0) were dismissed in the space of a run to leave the score on 30-3. And when Keon Kattow was removed by Basir at 54-4 and the 15-year-old Clenkin, who made 51 against Linden Foundation, departed four runs later, the fat lady was already clearing her throat.

Alden Kattow and Joshua Sandwell (6) added 13 before Kattow was lbw to Persaud at 80-9 and when Sandwell was run out it was the sixth consecutive win for last year’s National runners-up to Chase Academy.