‘Unidentified’ Stabroek murder victim is Top Cop’s brother

Latest update February 28th, 2017 12:55 AM
A body that had been lying at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for the
past two weeks has finally been identified as the brother of top cop, Commissioner Seelall Persaud.
This would have been hours after the police issued an appeal asking for help to identify the male.
It would have been difficult for the Commissioner, who has proceeded on retirement to know about the police notice until it was sent out.
The man, who was stabbed to death two Sundays ago at the Stabroek Market square, was identified as Haymant Persaud, from Affiance, Essequibo Coast. He reportedly worked on boats.
The police in a statement, earlier yesterday, said that the body was clad in blue long jeans and white checked long sleeve shirt, slim built, about six feet in height, low hair cut and hair in complexion and was at the GPHC.
