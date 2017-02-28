Thunder, Mix Up chalk wins

Latest update February 28th, 2017 12:24 AM
Thunder and Mix Up emerged champions of the Faye Joseph and Mark Wiltshire dominoes tournaments which were played simultaneously on Sunday night at Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt.
Thunder marked 76 games to beat All Seasons Racing Service and PSC in their encounter. All Season Racing Service finished with 70 games, while PSC made 68. Spearheading the winners were Paul Brusche who made the maximum 18 games, Errol Seymour with 16, Faye Joseph 15 and Jane Chase nine.
Raymond Ali and Frankie Seaforth scored 14 each for All Seasons Racing Service, while Andrew Mendonca and Leroy Beaton got 12 apiece for PSC.
Mix Up amassed 79 games to win their match up against Beacon who made 75 and CIA with 74. Ganesh Sankar led Mix Up with the maximum 18 games while Mark Wiltshire and Gilbert Mendonca had 16 each. George Griffith scored 15 and Dereck Rollins 14 for Beacon, while Shellon Collymore and Dereck Collymore got 14 apiece for CIA.
