Sophia murder trial set to commence on Thursday

A mixed 12-member jury was yesterday empanelled before Justice Navindra Singh to oversee the murder trial of Marcellus Verbeke.

Verbeke is charged with the murder of Richard Anthony Skeete. The incident occurred at Sophia

in June, 2011.

According to reports, the incident may have stemmed from an argument over cell phone credit between the two men. During the argument, the accused, a mason, 19, of Sophia is said to have fatally stabbed Skeete.

Richard Anthony Skeete, 34, called ‘Troycie’ of 763 ‘B’ Field Sophia was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital, minutes after he was stabbed.

One of the victim’s sisters, Jacqueline Skeete, had reported that her brother had complained to persons that the suspect had taken away his cell phone and used all the credit.

“He tell we that Monday night they went on the corner and the man (name given) take he cell phone and run away and use out all the credit.”

Ms. Skeete related that early yesterday morning her brother was leaving for work, around 07:30 hrs, when a friend called him in a yard.

“De boy call and all of dem stand up in de yard talking and same time he (suspect) pass and the same boy call he off and he go in the yard and hail up everybody.”

The woman claimed that shortly after what appeared to be an ordinary conversation, the man calmly walked up to her brother hugged him and stabbed him three times.

The matter came up at the Georgetown High Court, yesterday. Verbeke pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him. The trial is scheduled to commence on Thursday. During the trial, the accused will be represented by Attorney-at-law, Dexter Todd.

The matter will be presented by State Counsel Tuana Hardy and Siand Dhurjon.