Smalta U14 Indoor Hockey League…Marian Academy use homecourt to perfection

Feb 28, 2017

The Smalta U14 Indoor Hockey League continued the action last Friday at Marian Academy. The Marian Academy facility is the largest being used for the league and is able to accommodate two courts.

Players from St. Joseph’s and advances the ball during their clash against Marian Academy.

In the Girls’ Division, Marian Academy, with the home court advantage defeated St Joseph 5-0 and Hikers 9-0. Sarah Klautky of the home team was the Smalta’s female top scorer of the day with a solid 5 goals between her two matches.
The SHC Silencers and the SHC Sensations both secured victories over GCC teams. Mariah Seegobin of the Silencers continued her scoring streak this week by scoring all 4 goals for her team to guarantee their victory over the GCC Challengers.
In the Boy’s Division, St Joseph’s, despite being newcomers to the sport, remained undefeated after Friday’s games. Kalfanni Yan scored an early goal to secure their win over the HHC Hatchets, while the rest of the St Joseph’s team got in on the scoring action in their 8-1 win against Old Fort.
The SHC Scalpels and SHC Scorchers continued where their female counterparts left off defeating GCC War Dogs 11-0 and GCC Thunder Bolts 7-1 respectively.
Despite these defeats, GCC Thunder Bolts Jason Gomes was the Smalta’s male top scorer of the day with 5 goals in the Thunder Bolts’ match against the GCC War Dogs.
Games continue this Friday, at St Stanislaus College from 16:00hrs -19:00hrs.

