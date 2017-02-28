Protest against VAT on private education slated for GRA

The Camp Street, Georgetown headquarters of the Guyana Revenue Authority will be the centre of attention today, when parents, teachers and students stage a protest calling for the removal of 14 percent Valued Added Tax

(VAT) on private education.

The protest, organized by Rosh Khan, will kick off from 12 noon and last for an hour.

Persons from School of the Nations, Marian Academy, Apex Academy and other private educational institutions from across the country are invited.

Those desirous of attending are being asked to assemble in front of GRA with their placards.

This protest is just another action being taken by civil society demanding that VAT imposed on private education be eliminated.

During the past weeks, there have been many letters sent to the media by the leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo, Directors of Private Schools and even students attending private schools calling for the government to reverse this decision.

A statement from the Office of the Opposition Leader called on Government to cut ministerial salaries and overseas trips if they are badly in need of revenue. It said that education has long proven to be the surest way out of poverty and that taxing the service is callous and cruel. The statement also contended that imposing VAT on private education is biased, since persons attending public schools do not bear this burden.

The statement reminded that the private education system has created job opportunities for many and has contributed vastly in raising the standard and quality of education in the country. It was noted that the private education system has become a fundamental supplement to public education.

Othniel Lewis, a student of Nations Sixth Form College, has expressed concern about his future and those of his colleagues who are in the private education system. He said, “The incidence of this tax on private education will be passed on to consumers who are already making sacrifices to send their children to these private schools. I am fully aware that there is public education available but without a doubt, it has many challenges.”

“Tens of thousands of public education consumers are clearly not satisfied with public education alone since the majority of them send their children to private lessons.”

Lewis stated that there are fortunate people who send their children to private schools; there are many others who are humble and hardworking parents, who sacrifice a lot to give their children the best.

The student pointed out, “Private education provides quality, supplemental services which include quality computer laboratories, air conditioned class rooms, ample playground and yard space, and most importantly excellent teaching.”

He said that students in the public education system are confined to Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

Lewis continued, “Some private schools give the opportunity to write exams like General Certificate of Education (GCE), Association of Business Executives (ABE) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). These are far more internationally recognized examinations that give students a better opportunity to compete on the international stage.”