Milo 18 and under Schools Football Tournament…Morgan’s hammer St. John’s College 13-0

Feb 28, 2017 Sports 0

-Masters Academy also impress

Play in the Milo 18 and under Schools Football Tournament continued over the

Morgan’s Learning Centre goalscorers pose for a photo op after beating St. John’s College on Sunday.

past weekend with matches played at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Highlighting the two days of action were Morgan’s Learning Centre that hammered St. John’s College 13-0; while Masters Academy inflicted an 8-1 drubbing on St. Rose’s High.

In Sunday’s results:

Game-1

Kingston Secondary-3 vs St. Mary’s-3

Kingston Scorers

Yackym Barker-5th

Ruel Williams-15th

Odafie Taylor-58th

St. Mary’s Scorers

Tyrese Williams-43rd

Michael Damon-45th

Dominic Bottse-67th

Game-2

Tucville Secondary-2 vs Pure Masters-4

Pure Masters Scorers

Alton Benn-18th and 43rd

Jamain Simon-4th

Brian Harris-66th

Tucville Scorers

Godfrey Phillips-25th

Julian Bamfield-58th

Game-3

Lodge Secondary-1 vs East Ruimveldt Secondary-0

Turston Gordon-60th

Game-4  

Morgan Learning Center-13 vs St. John’s College-0

Leon Richardson-7th, 17th and 50th

David Coates-46th and 51st

Alistair Frank-fourth and 68th

Orin Moore-16th and 61st

Osafo Mattheson-25th

Carl Griffith-28th

David Blake-32nd

Tariq Nelson-52nd

In Saturday’s results:

Game-1

St. Rose’s High 1 vs Masters Academy-8

Masters Scorers

Calvin Peters-11th, 44th and 62nd

Andel Smith-37th and 64th

Derwyn George-28th

Randy Smart-51st

Kareem Caines-59th

St. Rose’s Scorer

Joel Morrison-22nd

Game-2

Bishop’s High-2 vs Ann’s Grove Secondary-1

Bishop’s Scorers

Tyrone Singh-54th

Tyrese Souvenir-60th

Ann’s Grove Scorer

Shemar McPherson-12th

Game-3

North Ruimveldt-0 vs Buxton Youth Developers-5

Kifumbo Goodman-15th and 19th

Shamar Beckles-2nd

Teffrel Campbell-16th

Own Goal-61st

