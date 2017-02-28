Milo 18 and under Schools Football Tournament…Morgan’s hammer St. John’s College 13-0

Latest update February 28th, 2017 12:24 AM
-Masters Academy also impress
Play in the Milo 18 and under Schools Football Tournament continued over the
past weekend with matches played at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Highlighting the two days of action were Morgan’s Learning Centre that hammered St. John’s College 13-0; while Masters Academy inflicted an 8-1 drubbing on St. Rose’s High.
In Sunday’s results:
Game-1
Kingston Secondary-3 vs St. Mary’s-3
Kingston Scorers
Yackym Barker-5th
Ruel Williams-15th
Odafie Taylor-58th
St. Mary’s Scorers
Tyrese Williams-43rd
Michael Damon-45th
Dominic Bottse-67th
Game-2
Tucville Secondary-2 vs Pure Masters-4
Pure Masters Scorers
Alton Benn-18th and 43rd
Jamain Simon-4th
Brian Harris-66th
Tucville Scorers
Godfrey Phillips-25th
Julian Bamfield-58th
Game-3
Lodge Secondary-1 vs East Ruimveldt Secondary-0
Turston Gordon-60th
Game-4
Morgan Learning Center-13 vs St. John’s College-0
Leon Richardson-7th, 17th and 50th
David Coates-46th and 51st
Alistair Frank-fourth and 68th
Orin Moore-16th and 61st
Osafo Mattheson-25th
Carl Griffith-28th
David Blake-32nd
Tariq Nelson-52nd
In Saturday’s results:
Game-1
St. Rose’s High 1 vs Masters Academy-8
Masters Scorers
Calvin Peters-11th, 44th and 62nd
Andel Smith-37th and 64th
Derwyn George-28th
Randy Smart-51st
Kareem Caines-59th
St. Rose’s Scorer
Joel Morrison-22nd
Game-2
Bishop’s High-2 vs Ann’s Grove Secondary-1
Bishop’s Scorers
Tyrone Singh-54th
Tyrese Souvenir-60th
Ann’s Grove Scorer
Shemar McPherson-12th
Game-3
North Ruimveldt-0 vs Buxton Youth Developers-5
Kifumbo Goodman-15th and 19th
Shamar Beckles-2nd
Teffrel Campbell-16th
Own Goal-61st
Feb 28, 2017The Smalta U14 Indoor Hockey League continued the action last Friday at Marian Academy. The Marian Academy facility is the largest being used for the league and is able to accommodate two courts. In...
Feb 28, 2017
Feb 28, 2017
Feb 28, 2017
Feb 28, 2017
Feb 28, 2017
Feb 28, 2017
If the leaders of government know of the depths of the depravities of power that characterized the Jagdeo/Ramotar era,... more
There is yet another constitutional crisis brewing. And the Peeper had warned about it. It concerns the Public Procurement... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017 at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more