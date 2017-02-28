Magistracy for attorney Wanda Fortune

Having made her name defending a number of cases including one last year that saw 21-year-old murder

accused, Avinesh Singh, walking out of the Leonora Magistrate’s Court a free man, Wanda Samantha Fortune will from tomorrow take her expertise to another level.

She and long standing attorney-at-law, Peter Hugh, were last week appointed Magistrates.

The 30-year-old Fortune, who was admitted to the bar in 2012, was described back then as “determined and humble” and according to reports has been able to retain those traits over the years.

Reports reaching this publication suggest that Fortune is likely to preside over matters at both the Mahaica and Mahaicony courts.

Fortune began her schooling at St. Sidwell’s Primary School then moved on to Campbellville Secondary. Having completed her secondary education, she started her quest to become a lawyer with sixth form studies in Law at St. Stanislaus College.

She then furthered her studies at the International Business College and went on to the University of Guyana where she graduated with a Bachelor of Laws Degree with Credit.

Despite numerous stumbling blocks, which included self-doubt and some financial difficulties, Fortune continued in her endeavour to become an attorney. Over the years she was attached to the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic where she was privy to the operations of the court and its systems. She also worked with the St. Lucia delegation during Carifesta as well as with an internationally-recognized Human Rights organization.