Jagdeo is a fake

Yesterday Jagdeo try to put Guyana pun de map. But as everybody know he does do dem things fuh de wrang reason. He try to mek friends with Donald Trump because since Trump win de elections he, Jagdeo, got problems going to de States. In fact, he ain’t even try to go there because he frighten jail.
That is how he claim how Guyana invent fake news that Trump always talking about. He claim how de Waterfalls paper start it.
Dem boys seh if that was true then it had to be that somebody learn it from Jagdeo heself. This is de man who married and then claim that he marriage was a fake. He had de first fake marriage in Guyana.
De Waterfalls paper boss man buy a gift fuh Jagdeo thinking he was doing something fuh a real wedding. Now he want back he gift but Jagdeo tell him that he can’t find it and that in any case de gift got to be fake because de wedding was fake.
Now people want to know if Jagdeo is a fake man.
And since he de Jagdeo believe he is Donald Trump he starting to pick on a newspaper. Dem boys know he was angry because de Waterfalls paper expose all he mischief and corrupt ways. He still believe is de Waterfalls paper mek people lose respect fuh he.
He suh vex that eh want de British fraud squad man to help him lay some charges. This is a man who couldn’t even find corruption if it was sitting in front of him. Now he talking how people corrupt and how he gun jail dem.
He wait till Brassington, Rob de Earth, Ashni and all of dem run and he know that de jail door ain’t deh too far from him.
This is de same Jagdeo who never seh a truthful word in he life. He was de one who tell de whole world that he ain’t running fuh de presidency again. He tun round and get a man fuh file a challenge. This man live in a house that Jagdeo wouldn’t put he worse enemy in.
Now Jagdeo playing smart. He skin up he card but he telling people he can’t seh if he gun run. That is another lie.
Talk half and hope Guyana don’t get a fake president.

