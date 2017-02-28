Guyana’s basketball continues on historical path

-Under-18 3X3 team lose in FIBA Final

Guyana’s Under-18 3X3 basketball team played unbeaten up until the final where they lost 8-9 to Martinique yesterday to create history in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3X3 Lesser Antilles Championships

in St. Lucia.

Guyana had defeated Barbados 15-3 and Curacao 15-1 on Sunday in their opening games of the competition in Castries City, St. Lucia. The team continued that form with a 9-7 victory against Antigua and Barbuda, 12-4 win against St. Vincent, 15-4 win versus Aruba, and 12-9 semi-final triumph when they took on Guadeloupe.

The team created history in reaching the prestigious international youth final. Reports reaching Kaieteur Sport is that forward, Jamal Gilkes played injured, defending his opponent in the final seconds on one leg.

Rose was outstanding as the leading scorer in the tournament, losing the MVP award because of Guyana’s loss in the last nine seconds of the game. Jonathan Mangra demonstrated good team leadership on and off the court.

The players benefited from a player’s leadership Work Shop, which FIBA conducted. The 3X3 tournament included teams from Martinique; Guyana; Guadeloupe; Saint Marten; Barbados; St. Lucia; St. Vincent; Aruba; Curacao; Antigua and Barbuda and Trinidad and Tobago.

The President of FIBA, Horacio Muratore presented the Guyanese with their runner-up medals and congratulated Guyana for giving FIBA such a memorial 3×3 U-18 Finals in the Caribbean. Last July, Guyana also lost in the Caribbean U-16 Final against Bahamas.

The team expressed thanks to Guyana Basketball Amateur Federation; Minister of Citizenship in the Ministry of the Citizenship, Winston Felix; Guyana Passport Office; Guyana Police Force; the National Sports Commission among others.