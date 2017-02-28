GTT launches LTE 4G internet in Region Two

Persons living on the Essequibo Coast now have the opportunity to connect, and keep up with the Caribbean, and the world at large, all thanks to the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company’s new LTE 4G internet

service.

GTT launched its LTE 4G internet service on the Essequibo Coast yesterday at the Anna Regina car park, four months early.

Present at the launch was Minister of Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes; Chief Executive Officer of GTT Justin Nedd, and CEO of e-Government, Floyd Levi. The Suddie Hospital has received this service for free in the pediatric ward, and would continue to benefit for free. CEO of GTT, Justin Nedd, also donated to the hospital, filing equipment and a fan.

Nedd said, “LTE 4G internet is the highest speed and most affordable on the Essequibo Coasts.” This, he noted, “is a life changer since there are tremendous advantages that would derive from this development.

“Research and learning would be greatly enhanced, since your kids would have an opportunity to attain the same education as the rest of the world, despite your geographical location.”

He added that there would be an extensive improvement in customer care. “Our team is focused on enhancing your experience. The government is a key stakeholder to bridge the digital divide, and as such we urge the Ministry of Public Telecommunications and the e-Government to continue working together with us.”

Customers were given the opportunity to enjoy the first month of their contract for free. According to Minister Hughes, “The government has a full scale plan to continue installing this vital infrastructure throughout Guyana; we would then make every public service available online.

“Citizens would be able to fill out a passport form online instead, of travelling all the way to Georgetown to do so. Instead of travelling to Georgetown to seek a doctor, citizens would now be able to consult their doctors in Guyana and even around the world by means of the internet.” It was mentioned that the e-government Fiber Network, has already connected several ministries to foster effectiveness of the government.

Minister Hughes and Nedd both agreed that this new development would have a meaningful impact on entrepreneurs and would be able to address economic challenges.

It is believed that entrepreneurs could explore international markets via the internet. Both large and small business could sell their products online, whether its beverages, art, hammocks, plantains or even an app, the internet opens potential market for almost any product. (Romario Blair)