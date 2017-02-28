Faye Joseph retained as GDA President

Latest update February 28th, 2017 12:20 AM
Faye Joseph was re-elected unopposed as President of the Georgetown Dominoes Association when the body held its Annual General Meeting and Elections on Sunday at Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt.
Rodwell Phillips is the Vice President, while Barbara Marshall was retained as Secretary. The Treasurer is Earl Mars. Curt Sutton will serve as the Assistant Secretary Treasurer, Basil Bradshaw retuned as the Public Relations Officer while Mark Wiltshire returned unopposed as the Senior Organising Secretary. Kevin Boston and Claire Benjamin will serve as Wiltshire assistant. The committee members are Jane Chase, Theon Ambrose, Dhyan Carter and Raulston Cameron.
Speaking with Kaieteur Sport following the elections, Joseph said that a disciplinary committee will be named shortly and thanked the members for giving her another chance to serve at the helm of dominoes in the city.
She said that a number of tournaments including her annual international tournament are on the cards for 2017 and wants to see more local teams participating in overseas competitions. She urged her fellow executive members to work together for the growth of the sport.
