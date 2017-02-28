Latest update February 28th, 2017 12:24 AM

Decomposed body found in Meten-Meer-Zorg trench

Feb 28, 2017

The decomposed body of a man was found early yesterday in a trench at Tarla Dam, Meten-Meer-Zorg,

West Coast Demerara (WCD).
The body which is of East Indian Descent has not been identified.
Kaieteur News understands that the body of the man wearing a long blue jeans and a white vest, was seen floating in the trench by school children who raised an alarm. The cops could not determine whether there was any foul play involved in the man’s death because of the state of the body.
A police rank said that while the majority of the victim’s skin is peeled off, it is not difficult for the remains to be identified.
The victim is believed to be in his late 30s.

