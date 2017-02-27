Three ATVs for HIV-AIDS, Malaria and TB Programmes

Latest update February 27th, 2017 12:55 AM
Guyana’s fight to eradicate tuberculosis (TB), HIV/AIDS and malaria got the proverbial ‘shot in the arm’ Friday with a donation of three All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) from Global Fund.
Jeffrey, Vieira, Singh, Ten Pow, Persaud among top performers By Rawle Welch Another capacity crowd was on hand to witness some electrifying performances when GT Motorsports held its inaugural...
