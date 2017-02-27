Three ATVs for HIV-AIDS, Malaria and TB Programmes

Guyana’s fight to eradicate tuberculosis (TB), HIV/AIDS and malaria got the proverbial ‘shot in the arm’ Friday with a donation of three All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) from Global Fund.

During Friday’s handing-over ceremony at the Ministry’s Brickdam, Georgetown headquarters, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, Mr. Trevor Thomas, said the ATVs will be used in Regions One (Barima/Waini); Eight (Potaro/Siparuni) and Nine (Upper Takutu/Upper/Essequibo).Global Fund provides grants to brace several health sector initiatives here to counter TB, HIV/AIDS and malaria pandemics.Officials in the three beneficiary Regions were cautioned to be “careful how we use these gifts for these programmes. Take care and monitor these equipment” PS Thomas said at Friday’s simple ceremony.Thomas also echoed the concerns of PAHO/WHO Representative Dr. William Adu Krow, who earlier this month raised the issue of abuse of donor gifts to the sector by some MOPH employees.“These gifts must be used for their intended purposes,” Thomas emphasized.