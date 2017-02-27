Third annual Fitness Challenge launched at Giftland

Scotia Bank’s celebrities to exhibit their endurance

By Sean Devers

The third Annual Fitness Challenge organized by Guyana Fitness Games in collaboration with Kares Engineering Inc was launched yesterday at the ‘Strip’ at Giftland Mall and included a demonstration of what was to come on Sunday March 5 at the National Park.

Tickets for this year’s Fitness Challenge cost $1,000 and are available at Fitness Express and all local gyms. More is in store for the 2017 event with Scotia Bank hosting a celebrity Challenge.

“This year we are excited to announce our first Celebrity Charity Challenge where local celebrities will be competing for a charity,” Scotia Bank’s Jennifer Cipriani disclosed.

Some of the celebrities are former West Indies fast bowler Reon King, Yannick Charles, Soca artiste Vanilla, Promoter Kerwin Bollers, former Miss Guyana World Nuriyyih Gerrard and others. It was disclosed the charities benefiting are Help and Shelter and Ruimveldt Children’s home.

“This year is expected to be even bigger than the first two with 36 athletes ready to compete for that top spot of Fittest Male or Female in Guyana and six teams vying for fittest team in Guyana. We are offering cash prizes for 1st, first, second and third place individual winners as well as a cash prize for the first place team,” said Mrs. Noshavyah King.

The first event is a two mile-run (two laps around the Park) then competitors have to do another 400 meters with a sack weighing 50-70 pounds.

The second event which must be completed in 15 minutes, comprise of 33 dead lifts of 155-225 lbs, jumping on and off a box measuring 30 inches in height for Males and 24 inches for Females, 33 times.

Thirty three Kettle Bell swings of weights of 35 lbs for girls and 55lbs for Men, 33 Chin over bar and 66 jumping chest to bar for females only before ending with 33 overhead squats of 55-75 lbs.

The third event is entirely weights oriented routines, while the fourth event, which has a time cap of 10 minutes, and competitors must do as many reps as possible with wall balls.

The last event will be randomly selected on the day with the Sports Director putting his hand in a bag and pulling out either 100 skipping with the rope passing under your feet twice with a single jump and 30 Trusters with 65-95 lbs or 21-15-9 snatches with 65-95 lbs bar over Burpees.

Director of Sports Christopher Jones said that he was pleased with the support from Corporate Guyana since some people expect the Government to be able to do everything to assist local sporting ventures.

Among those also speaking at the Head table were Dennis Nandan of Title Sponsor Kares Engineering Inc, Sean Abel of Ansa Mcal Ltd whose sponsorship is under the Lucozade brand, Giftland Sports Max’s CEO Roy Beepat, Cipriani and Desinco Trading’s Alica DeAbreu.

Representatives of Fitness Express (Jamie McDonald), Genesis Fitness Express (Noshavyah King) and Guyana Fitness Games (Jordana Ramsay-Gonsalves) were also present at yesterday’s launching.

The organizers thanked their Sponsors Kares Engineering Inc, Ansa Mcal, with their Lucozade brand, Desinco Trading with their Degree brand, Scotia Bank, Arrow Point Nature Resort, Baganara Island Resort, Giftland Sportsmaxx, Windjammer International, Wings Investments, Johnny P Supermarket, Trophy Stall, Star Party Rentals, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Tech Pro, Fitness Express, and Genesis Fitness Express.

A bottle of Lucozade was shared out to each reporter and each member of the Head table who also indulged in snacks before four volunteers put on a demonstration of box jumping and push-ups.

Ian Rogers and Shawnell Warner were the first Male and Female to complete their routines respectively, while Tamika Marshall of singing fame was the other female volunteer for the demonstrations.