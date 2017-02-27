Singh re-elected unopposed as Everest CC President

Latest update February 27th, 2017 12:55 AM
Rajesh Singh was re-elected unopposed as President of the Everest Cricket Club when the organisation held its Annual General Meeting and elections on Friday night at the club’s pavilion.
Johnny Azeez was elected Vice President and Saheed Mohamed Jnr Vice President. Carmachand Rambarran was retained as Secretary while Reuel Sumair will serve as the Assistant Secretary. Prakash Balgobin was elected as the Treasurer and Ryan Bissessar the Assistant Treasurer. The Club Captain is Mitchel Caesar while the committee members are Satyendra Khemraj, Alison Mohamed, Roland Fanfair and Ravin Balkarran.
John Ramsingh was retained as the Public Relations Officer; the internal auditors are Anthony Rampersaud and Bhesham Persaud while the external auditor is Nizam Ali and Company.
Singh, who is also the captain of the Masters’ team, thanked the general membership for their continued trust. He said that cricket in 2016 has been good and he hopes that this can continue in 2017. Singh who also played first division cricket for the club related that they will continue with their self help projects and called upon the members to support. “The installation of lights at the venue will be very much a reality in the near future and we hope to have an all weather cricket facility in place by the end of the year,” he said.
Singh pointed out that Squash, Table Tennis, Softball cricket, cards and dominoes were well supported by the club in 2016 and he hopes that 2017 will be even better. He urged his executive to work together for the development of the club.
Photos and story by Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas
