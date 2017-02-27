Residents upset at early closure of Mocha Police Outpost

The residents of Mocha- Arcadia, East Bank Demerara are complaining that the ranks manning the Police Outpost are closing the station to the public from 22:00hrs each evening. One resident claimed that on February 24, at approximately 23:15hrs whilst making her way home from work she noticed a man dressed in all over black and wearing a green wig following her.

The woman claimed that after she noticed the man walking behind her she decided to walk faster but she realized that the man was walking even faster behind her.

“When I turned around I saw the man jogging coming behind me, after seeing him jogging I decided to run for my life. I kicked off my shoes and ran down the street as fast as possible and the man decided to take off his wig hold it in his hand and run behind me. I ran until I reached the Police Outpost thinking that I will get to sit on a bench and tell the Police officers what had just happened. The outpost door was shut tight! I decided to hit on the door but no one answered. All I heard was a fan spinning inside.”

The woman further stated that she had to then sit on the concrete and make a phone call to her brother, who later collected her from the outpost. “Imagine all this time I am sitting there talking on my phone nobody ain’t open the door to see who is outside. I guess I had to wait until the following morning to make a report and go and pick up my shoes.”

Another resident lamented that it was not unusual that her sister was unable to interact with any police officers that evening since the outpost closes its doors by 22.00 hrs.

“Growing up as a girl, I would always hear my grandmother say that two places that should always be open are hospitals and Police stations, but I guess that was long ago because it certainly does not happen anymore. Just imagine someone chasing you and instead of you running to the Police Outpost you have to run until you reach home. You might not even get the chance to reach home. This is nonsense and it needs to be fixed. If the Police officers are tired, they should put a shift system in place, rather than them having to close the doors.”

Another resident stated that one evening while she was walking home from work she noticed two men riding behind her on bicycles.

“ First when I saw them I did not take it seriously but after I saw them with caps on and one kept riding ahead and the other one at the back I got scared. I continued walking, acting like everything was normal, but after these two men kept circling I decided to throw my bag in my neighbour’s yard because my lights were off. I stand at the gate and shouted for help. It was not until my neighbours heard me shouting and came out that the men decided to ride away. The Police outpost should be in operation for 24 hours, because the duty of the Police officers is to serve and protect.”