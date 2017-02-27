Latest update February 27th, 2017 12:55 AM

Peter Hugh appointed magistrate

Long standing defence counsel, Peter Hugh has been appointed Magistrate.

Newly Appointed Magistrate, Peter Hugh

Hugh’s appointed was announced last week as the newest addition to the Magistrates’ Court bench. He gained his Literally Legum Baccalaureus (LLB) at the University of Guyana and proceeded to the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWL) where he obtained his Legal Education Certificate (LEC) in 2004.
Hugh was also admitted to the local bar that same year. From time to time he practiced in the criminal courts in Georgetown and has completed several trials before the High Court.
The newly appointed Magistrate also took on roles as prosecuting officer.
His appointment comes weeks after the new $77M Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court was re-commissioned. Sources say that Hugh is tipped to commence work in Court 2 of the Sparendaam Magistrates’ courts. However, this has not yet been confirmed.
The Bartica Massacre trial is a prominent case under his belt. Hugh represented Roger Simon called ‘Goat Man.’ who was acquitted on 12 counts of murder after a 12-member jury returned with unanimous not guilty verdicts.
Hugh represented the prosecution in the case of police versus Curtis Vasconcellos and Orwyn Peters.
The two men of Alberttown, Georgetown and Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, respectively were committed to stand trial at the High Court last year for attempted murder.
On June 6, 2015, they allegedly discharged a loaded firearm at businessman Neezam Khan, with intent to murder him. The shooting reportedly occurred during a robbery.

