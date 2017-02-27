Latest update February 27th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

OPR probes alleged ‘torture’ at Sparendaam Police station

Feb 27, 2017 News 0

The Office of Professional Responsibilities (OPR) of the C Division police district has launched an investigation into an allegation of torture by police at Sparendaam police station.
According to C Division Commander Marlon Chapman, the force takes such allegations seriously and such a claim will be thoroughly investigated. However he said that while the investigation is the right thing to do, he is doubtful about the allegation that is being made.
Bisnauth Chan 37, has claimed that he was stopped at a road block at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara on February 11; and was taken to Sparendaam police station after he was breathalysed and found to be over the limit. He stated that he only saw the reading when the police officer returned with a slip indicating that he had broken the law.
Chan admitted that he had consumed about five beers earlier that night, and upon arrival at the station he was told to sit on a bench. At the Sparendaam Station he said that he was approached by a police rank, whom he identified by name, and was handed a statement to sign.
According to Chan it was his refusal to sign a statement that he did not write or dictate that led to the incident. He claimed the rank was joined by a second policeman, whom he also identified.
“He (the rank) said if I tell he the right thing the matter could be settled,” Chan claimed. He said that the two policemen wanted money to drop the charges.
Chan said he refused and it was then that an officer (name given) came behind him and placed a black plastic bag over head and tied it under his chin. The man said that he had difficulty breathing, and it was only after another officer pleaded that the bag was removed.
Chan said the rank who had placed the bag over his head said he would be placed in a cell with other prisoners. The man said that he was placed in a cell and released the following morning. He is to appear in court soon to answer charges arising from this matter.
Speaking with Kaieteur News police Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan said that such an allegation is serious, but the rank is innocent until proven otherwise. Additionally he explained that once the investigation is completed, advice will be sought from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and if needs be criminal charges will be brought against the officer or officers, they could also be interdicted from duty.

More in this category

Sports

GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Extravaganza…Electrifying performances highlight G/town Grand Prix

GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Extravaganza…Electrifying...

Feb 26, 2017

-Jeffrey, Vieira, Singh, Ten Pow, Persaud among top performers  By Rawle Welch Another capacity crowd was on hand to witness some electrifying performances when GT Motorsports held its inaugural...
Read More
CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Costa Rica halt Guyana’s winning streak with 5-2 win; Turks & Caicos Is. achieve first win

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Costa...

Feb 26, 2017

Mayor, Regional Chairman elated with Sporting Complex investment…

Mayor, Regional Chairman elated with Sporting...

Feb 26, 2017

Singh re-elected unopposed as Everest CC President

Singh re-elected unopposed as Everest CC

Feb 26, 2017

Ali, Downey donate Lawnmower to Good Success SC

Ali, Downey donate Lawnmower to Good Success SC

Feb 26, 2017

Linden ‘Stag bowl’ football to highlight Town week

Linden ‘Stag bowl’ football to highlight Town...

Feb 26, 2017

LABA/ Hamid U23 basketball final round matches on tonight

LABA/ Hamid U23 basketball final round matches on...

Feb 26, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch