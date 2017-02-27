OPR probes alleged ‘torture’ at Sparendaam Police station

The Office of Professional Responsibilities (OPR) of the C Division police district has launched an investigation into an allegation of torture by police at Sparendaam police station.

According to C Division Commander Marlon Chapman, the force takes such allegations seriously and such a claim will be thoroughly investigated. However he said that while the investigation is the right thing to do, he is doubtful about the allegation that is being made.

Bisnauth Chan 37, has claimed that he was stopped at a road block at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara on February 11; and was taken to Sparendaam police station after he was breathalysed and found to be over the limit. He stated that he only saw the reading when the police officer returned with a slip indicating that he had broken the law.

Chan admitted that he had consumed about five beers earlier that night, and upon arrival at the station he was told to sit on a bench. At the Sparendaam Station he said that he was approached by a police rank, whom he identified by name, and was handed a statement to sign.

According to Chan it was his refusal to sign a statement that he did not write or dictate that led to the incident. He claimed the rank was joined by a second policeman, whom he also identified.

“He (the rank) said if I tell he the right thing the matter could be settled,” Chan claimed. He said that the two policemen wanted money to drop the charges.

Chan said he refused and it was then that an officer (name given) came behind him and placed a black plastic bag over head and tied it under his chin. The man said that he had difficulty breathing, and it was only after another officer pleaded that the bag was removed.

Chan said the rank who had placed the bag over his head said he would be placed in a cell with other prisoners. The man said that he was placed in a cell and released the following morning. He is to appear in court soon to answer charges arising from this matter.

Speaking with Kaieteur News police Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan said that such an allegation is serious, but the rank is innocent until proven otherwise. Additionally he explained that once the investigation is completed, advice will be sought from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and if needs be criminal charges will be brought against the officer or officers, they could also be interdicted from duty.