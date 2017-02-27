Forbes Burnham Memorial cycle road race…Husbands is overall winner; Agard wins third leg

By Zaheer Mohamed

Stephano Husbands emerged as the overall winner when the third and final leg of the Forbes Burnham Memorial cycle road race concluded yesterday.

Husbands who finished the third leg in fifth position in a time of 1 hour 19 minutes and 59 seconds edged third stage winner Shaquille Agard to take the overall title with a time of 5 hours 19 minutes and 02 seconds, while Agard had an overall time of 5 hours 19 minutes and 05 seconds.

Hamza Eastman occupied the third position with a time of 5:19:33 ahead of Andrew Hicks 5:20:19, Orville Hinds 5:20:41 and Alonzo Ambrose 5:20:58 respectively. Christopher Cornelius captured the overall junior segment with a time of 5 hours 32 minutes and 50 seconds. Adealie Hodge took the runner up spot with 5:33:15, while Marcus Keilen finished third in 6:04:20.

Junior Niles carted off the veterans division in 5:23:32, Ian Jackson placed second in 5:32:55 followed by Sybourne Fernandes in 5:33:19.

Husbands claimed four primes, Junior Niles, Michael Anthony, Agard , Deeraj Garbarran two each, while Eastman, Henzo Matthews, Andrew Hicks, Ambrose, Hinds and Akeem Wilson had one apiece.

The third leg, which commenced at Homestretch Avenue and proceeded to Belfield, East Coast Demerara before returning to the starting point for the finish, saw Husbands, Eastman and Jamal John of Team Coco’s dominating the early proceedings before Michael Anthony of team Evolution provided them with some competition, taking the lead at Enmore on their way back.

However, his lead was short-lived as Hicks, Eastman and Hinds took control. Raphael Leung and Ambrose headed the pack at Ocean View, but Agard separated himself from the bunch thereafter and powered his way to victory unchallenged.

He won the leg in 1 hour, 19 minutes and 48 seconds, Hinds placed second in 1:19:53, Ambrose finished third in 1:19:54 followed by Hicks 1:19:55, Husbands and Paul De Nobrega 1:20:05.

Hamza Eastman won the second leg which commenced yesterday morning at Five Corners in Linden and finished at Homestretch Avenue in 2 hours, 55 minutes and 43 seconds. Agard took the runner up spot in 2:55:43, Husbands was third in 2:55:43 ahead of Hinds, Michael Anthony and Hicks in that order.

Hicks claimed the first leg in 1:03:34, while Husbands finished second and Eastman third.