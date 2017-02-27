Dem boys seh…All who thief and run to de States can’t sleep

People always use to complain how America is de greatest country on earth and if de embassy call pun every Guyanese to go de country gun empty. Now de same people who was planning to go refusing. Dem fear Donald Trump.

De man come to power and right away he set he eyes pun dem Guyanese who lef dem good, good job, sell out dem property and go.

Some of dem even pay big money to go backtrack. All of dem hiding. Dem ducking under dem bed even when de postman come wid mail.

Trump announce from day one that he gun get rid of all dem illegal people. When de raid start in Florida people get worried. Some of dem lef dem wuk because dem frighten that somebody gun squeal pun dem and dem gun get send back to Guyana. Nuff of dem trying to get refugee status, but Trump seh that he don’t even want refugee.

De situation bad. De Caricom leaders actually meet to discuss this thing because Trump start to hire plane to ship all de illegals.

Dem boys seh that fuh de first time Guyana population gun reach one million. De come-backees will boost de population.

But Soulja Bai got problems because he can’t find wuk fuh all of dem. He can’t even find wuk fuh de few he got right here. He can put dem in de police force but that gun be like putting cat to watch milk.

Imagine, nuff of dem old Ministahs use to go to de States like if dem travelling to Essequibo or Berbice.

Now dem ain’t even going near to de airport. Some of dem don’t even want to think about de money dem bank over there suh dem deh between de devil and de deep blue sea.

De one who thief de money from GPL and run to Canada before he go to de States now wondering what to do. He believe that if he go back to Canada he gun get deport and if he stay in de States he gun get deport. He can’t even try to get a watchman wuk because he got to show he social security card and he don’t have one.

Talk half and watch how de rat trap closing.