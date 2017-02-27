Latest update February 27th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cop shoots alleged ‘serial’ robber

Feb 27, 2017 News 0

A 24-year-old man, who was wanted in connection with several armed robberies, was shot early yesterday, while allegedly trying to disarm a policeman at David Rose Street, Bagotville, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Mark Moore, called “Mark Apollo” is nursing a single gunshot wound to his right leg. He is being treated at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.
Investigators said that around 05:45 hrs yesterday, police ranks arrested the suspect in a house at David Rose Street, Bagotville, West Bank Demerara (WBD). As he was being escorted to a police vehicle, he allegedly assaulted the ranks and tried to disarm a cop.
During the process, a rank discharged a round, hitting the suspect below his right knee. He is under police guard at the hospital.
Kaieteur News understands that the suspect is said to be the individual who has been committing armed robberies along the West Bank Demerara area, while armed with a shotgun.
“He has committed a number of robberies. We now have to place him on an ID parade. He only robs with a shotgun,” a source said yesterday.
According to information received, the suspect was arrested after police received information that he was hiding out in Bagotville. Police have been on the hunt for him for quite some time.
Reports are that he was one of the suspects who robbed a group of men at Canal Number One, WBD last month.

More in this category

Sports

GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Extravaganza…Electrifying performances highlight G/town Grand Prix

GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Extravaganza…Electrifying...

Feb 26, 2017

-Jeffrey, Vieira, Singh, Ten Pow, Persaud among top performers  By Rawle Welch Another capacity crowd was on hand to witness some electrifying performances when GT Motorsports held its inaugural...
Read More
CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Costa Rica halt Guyana’s winning streak with 5-2 win; Turks & Caicos Is. achieve first win

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Costa...

Feb 26, 2017

Mayor, Regional Chairman elated with Sporting Complex investment…

Mayor, Regional Chairman elated with Sporting...

Feb 26, 2017

Singh re-elected unopposed as Everest CC President

Singh re-elected unopposed as Everest CC

Feb 26, 2017

Ali, Downey donate Lawnmower to Good Success SC

Ali, Downey donate Lawnmower to Good Success SC

Feb 26, 2017

LABA/ Hamid U23 basketball final round matches on tonight

LABA/ Hamid U23 basketball final round matches on...

Feb 26, 2017

Linden ‘Stag bowl’ football to highlight Town week

Linden ‘Stag bowl’ football to highlight Town...

Feb 26, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch