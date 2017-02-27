Cop shoots alleged ‘serial’ robber

A 24-year-old man, who was wanted in connection with several armed robberies, was shot early yesterday, while allegedly trying to disarm a policeman at David Rose Street, Bagotville, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Mark Moore, called “Mark Apollo” is nursing a single gunshot wound to his right leg. He is being treated at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Investigators said that around 05:45 hrs yesterday, police ranks arrested the suspect in a house at David Rose Street, Bagotville, West Bank Demerara (WBD). As he was being escorted to a police vehicle, he allegedly assaulted the ranks and tried to disarm a cop.

During the process, a rank discharged a round, hitting the suspect below his right knee. He is under police guard at the hospital.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspect is said to be the individual who has been committing armed robberies along the West Bank Demerara area, while armed with a shotgun.

“He has committed a number of robberies. We now have to place him on an ID parade. He only robs with a shotgun,” a source said yesterday.

According to information received, the suspect was arrested after police received information that he was hiding out in Bagotville. Police have been on the hunt for him for quite some time.

Reports are that he was one of the suspects who robbed a group of men at Canal Number One, WBD last month.