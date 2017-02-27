Bartica Police win ‘Bright up Guyana’ float parade competition

Police in Bartica walked away winners of the ‘Bright up Guyana’ Mashramani float parade which was held last Thursday in the town.

The revellers made their way from the Bartica Cenotaph through the streets, where scores of persons gathered to get a glimpse of the costumes. The procession ended at the Bartica Community Centre Ground with a showcase before the judges.

Approximately 40 members from ‘F’ Division Police Youth Groups across the region of Bayderabo, Itaballi, Bartica, Kalcoon and Agatash participated in the float parade and were awarded first place in both categories.

The group was able to outshine their competitors with their mind-blowing and eye-catching float display.

The costumes were designed by Mr. Winston Miller (Jr), a resident of Bartica and displayed by a female Police constable.

All the costumes depicted a wide range of concepts all under this year’s Mashramani theme, “Celebration with Liberty, Dignity and Greater Unity.’

Meanwhile, as part of the activities for Mashramani, the Regional Mashramani Committee in Region Seven held a competition for the best illuminated building for Business places and Government entities covering both small and large buildings which saw a total of 20 entities.



In some cases, organisations and business places entered more than one category.

The Bartica Police Station grabbed first place in the large building category for best decorated building, while the ‘F’ Division Headquarters copped the third place in small building category for best decorated building.