Trial to start for travel consultant charged for fraud

The travel consultant who is accused of swindling a customer of over $500,000 will appear in court

Charged Adriana Onoja

on Tuesday for the commencement of the trial.
Adriana Onoja, 27, of Lot 290 Section A Block X Diamond, East Bank Demerara, pleaded not guilty on her first appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. Between October 10 and November 1, last year, at Georgetown with intent to defraud, she obtained $630,000 from Otiko Ikechukwu, by falsely pretending that she was in the position to get him a two-way plane ticket from Lagos, Nigeria to Georgetown, Guyana, knowing same to be false.
According to information the defendant is a travel consultant at Delight Travel Service, North Georgetown. Ikechukwu went to the defendant on October 10, last, to purchase a return ticket for his brother who wanted to travel to Guyana.
The court heard that the victim’s brother was denied boarding a flight from Nigeria because the travel consultant did not pay for a return ticket.
When the relevant authorities were contacted they were told that there were issues with Ikechukwu brother’s ticket.
The travel consultant is currently out on $75,000 bail.

