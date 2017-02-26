Single Regional ICT Space…Champions required at highest levels of governments – CTU Head

Bridgetown, Barbados (CMC) – The Secretary General of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Telecommunication Union (CTU), Bernadette Lewis, says the establishment of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Single ICT Space is a

complex undertaking, which presents many challenges. But she believes these can be overcome through regional and institutional collaboration and cooperation.

“It requires champions at the highest levels of governments and their commitment to collaborate nationally and regionally; creativity and innovation; and strengthening of the CARICOM institutions responsible for its implementation,” Lewis said.

Guyana’s President David Granger, the CARICOM chairman said that the regional leaders at the inter-sessional summit held in Georgetown last week had approved the draft road map for a Single ICT Space and commended the CTU, the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) and the officials who had prepared the document.

He said the Single ICT Space would be one of the driving forces for social and economic development of the Community.

“It would enhance the environment for investment and production, provide an opportunity for innovation to flourish, support a sustainable increase in growth and jobs and enhance efficiency and increase access to public services.”

Grenada’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell, who has lead responsibility for ICT within the quasi CARICOM Cabinet said, “it will also protect our citizens on the whole issue of where cyber security is concerned, ensuring that the best legal and regulatory framework is available to support our citizens in the digital economy.

Lewis, who addressed the regional leaders, said that the new initiative also “entails public awareness and education as there are many technological solutions for the challenges we face as a region and that we need to expose all sectors of the society to them, from Governments to the man on the street; appropriate planning; and the political will and commitment to drive the process”.

She said the vision for the CARICOM Single ICT Space includes an ICT-enabled borderless space that fosters economic, social and cultural integration for the betterment of Caribbean citizens. She defined it as an ecosystem of regionally harmonised ICT policies, legislation, regulations, technical standards, best practices, networks and services.

The Single ICT Space will allow for harmonisation of ICT and other legislative framework in member states; the removal of roaming charges; the encouragement of digital entrepreneurship; equip all citizens as Digital citizens; and establish ICT as a means of financial solutions among other regional benefits.

It is anticipated that the initiative will also provide for a single area code, as well as address spectrum and broadband matters.