Singh re-elected unopposed as Everest CC President

By Zaheer Mohamed

Rajesh Singh was re-elected unopposed as President of the Everest Cricket Club when the organisation held its Annual General Meeting and elections on Friday night at the club’s pavilion.

Johnny Azeez was elected Vice President and Saheed Mohamed Jnr Vice President. Carmachand Rambarran was retained as Secretary while Reuel Sumair will serve as the Assistant Secretary. Prakash Balgobin was elected as the Treasurer and Ryan Bissessar the Assistant Treasurer. The Club Captain is Mitchel Caesar while the committee members are Satyendra Khemraj, Alison Mohamed, Roland Fanfair and Ravin Balkarran.

John Ramsingh was retained as the Public Relations Officer; the internal auditors are Anthony Rampersaud and Bhesham Persaud while the external auditor is Nizam Ali and Company.

Prior to the elections the club rewarded a number of players for their outstanding performances for the past year. U15 player Ronaldo Mohamed was given the award for emerging player of the year, Javed Rasheed received the best second division bowler of the year prize with 42 wickets, Khemraj Ramdeen took the best second division batman of the year accolade with 602 runs from 10 innings. Saheed Mohamed with 560 runs from eight innings and 26 wickets was voted the best all-rounder of the year in the second division category.

In the first division category, special mention was made of Tagenarine Chanderpaul (205 versus Police), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (169 vs Guyana Defence Force), Ashkaya Persaud (5-60 vs GCC), Saheed Mohamed (98 from 42 balls vs Transport SC) and West Indies U19 player Bhaskar Yadram.

A number of U15 players were given medals for outstanding performances in recent tournaments while the club bestowed honorary life membership to former President Mark Singh.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport following the elections, Singh who is also the captain of the Masters’ team thanked the general membership for their continued trust. He said that cricket in 2016 has been good and he hopes that this can continue in 2017. Singh who also played first division cricket for the club related that they will continue with their self help projects and called upon the members to support. “The installation of lights at the venue will be very much a reality in the near future and we hope to have an all weather cricket facility in place by the end of the year,” he said.

Singh pointed out that Squash, Table Tennis, Softball cricket, cards and dominoes were well supported by the club in 2016 and he hopes that 2017 will be even better. He urged his executive to work together for the development of the club.