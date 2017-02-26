RHTY&SC Cricket Teams hosts successful Scotia Bank Say No Mash Parade

The small township of Rose Hall was on Thursday last transformed into a sea of colours

when the eight cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S hosted their annual Scotia Bank Children Mash Parade. The parade was held under the Club’s highly successful Say NO/Say Yes Campaign and featured students from nine schools, members of the RHTY&SC and hundreds of residents who turned up to offer support along the entire route from Belvedere to the Area ‘H’ Ground in Rose Hall Town.

Coordinator of the Parade and Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster hailed the event as a smashing success despite the rains which fell heavily during the early hours. Hundreds of students from the New Amsterdam Secondary School, Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary, Lower Corentyne Secondary, J.C. Chandisingh Secondary, Rose Hall Town Nursery, Rose Hal Town Primary, Tain Primary, Belvedere Primary and Port Mourant Primary took part

in the massive parade.

The parade’s main objectives were to promote Guyana’s 47th anniversary as a Republic, to promote social cohesion among residents, to advise youths to Say No to Suicide, Drugs, Alcohol, Crime and to Say Yes to Education, Life and Sports. The parade was also attended by members of the RHTY&SC Cricket teams led by West Indies female Cricketers Shemaine Campbelle and Erva Giddings, national female cricketers Sheneta Grimmond, Plaffina Millington, Dian Prahalad, Marian Samaroo, Akeema Arokuim and National Junior Cricketers Sylus Tyndall, Kevlon Anderson and Kelvin Sinclair.

Members of the Rose Hall Town Seventh Day Adventist Church Band, the Council of New Amsterdam Musical Band along with true Family Music Set provided music for the parade which included dozens of posters and banners advising youths on the Say No/Say yes Message. Members of the eight Cricket teams displayed the fifty two major trophies they have won over the last twenty years in an effort to encourage youths to get involved in sports as an alternative to a Life on the road.

Foster in a passionate Feature address at the end of the parade urged the attentive students to stay in school and to make sure they complete their educational background. The long serving Club Secretary spoke widely on the importance of Saying No to Drugs, Crime

while he urged youths to get involved in their respective place of worships. He also congratulated the many parents who turned up to be a part of the parade and urged them to be the best role model in the lives of their children.

The RHTY&SC, whose Patron is H.E President David Granger, would continue to invest heavily in the lives of youths and Foster expressed gratitude to Scotia Bank and its Marketing Executive Ms. Jennifer Cipriani for sponsoring the event. The Cricket teams would also like to express gratitude to Terry Pike, R. Nauth, Belo Welding Shop, Sunil Madrimootoo, L. Johnny Grocery Shop, Deonarine Shane, Royston Crandon, Collis Butts, DTV-8, LRTVS CH 10 and the Guyana Police Force for their support of the Parade.

The eight Cricket teams organising the event were the Farfan and Mendes Under 15, Bakewell Under 17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under 19 and Intermiade, Metro Females, Gizmos and Gadgets Under 21 and First Division teams. The Club has so far completed 106 of its projected 500 programmes/activities for 2017.