Phillips, McKoy, Caesar, Headecker impressive at AAG National Youth and Junior Championships

By Edison Jefford
Kenisha Phillips, Claudrice McKoy, Compton Caesar, Anfernee Headecker and Daniel Williams

Claudrice McKoy crosses the finish line yesterday with none of her rivals in hind’s sight in the U-18 Girls’ 1500m at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

were equally impressive in their respective events yesterday when the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) hosted day one of its National Youth and Junior Championships at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.
The prodigious Phillips was made to work extra hard in the last 40 metre of the Girls’ Under-18 100m race owed to a rocket-like start from Onasha Rogers that pushed her ahead of the field for most of the race until Phillips’s bottom-end power overhauled Rogers.
The 15-year-old Phillips won in 12.00 seconds with Rogers second in 12.11s and Cassie Small third in 12.30s. The Under-18 girls’ race was much faster than the U-20 contest. Toyan Raymon won the Under-20 event in 12.50s ahead of Alissa Grant (12.89s) and Tonya Rawlins (13.04s) respectively.
Mark Solomon won the Under-18 Boys’ 100m in 11.30s from Jermaine King and Loneil Marks, who ran 11.33s and 11.36s for second and third respectively. Compton Caesar separated his class in the Under-20 race with a comfortable victory in the end.
Caesar, a double Commonwealth Youth finalist, overcame a loaded field that also included rival, Tyrell Peters with a 10.49 seconds performance. Peters ran 10.69s while Ryan Bramble was third with 10.88 seconds.
Claudrice McKoy clearly came with a plan to race against the clock in the Under-18 Girls 1500m when she established a lead from the first whistle and improved her pace throughout with a much improved technique that is giving her appropriate results.
McKoy pumped her arms to perfection and used her stride to trounce a good field of female middle distance athletes in 4:48.79s. Joanna Archer was second in 5:06.91 while Shaquka Tyrell

Anfernee Headecker leads Mathew McKenzie around the final bend in the Boys’ U-20 1500m yesterday.

(5:13.95) was third.
McKoy’s time was even better than the Under-20 girls’ race, which, through Kezra Murray, had posted a time of 5:07.51. Delicia Tinnis (6:01.50) was second. The two U-20 girls were placed in the same race with the U-18 girls.
Anfernee Headecker also maintained a proper technique in the Under-20 Boys’ 1500m to win in 4:08.14. Headecker was smooth throughout and looked unhindered even with a minor challenge from Mathew McKenzie, who was second in 4:09.63; the two athletes separated themselves from the field with Okemi Porter (4:20.64) finishing a distant third.
Dave Torrington won the U-18 race in 4:26.00 with Murphy Nash (4:26.39) second and Ronaldo Wishart (4:26.50) third. The 1500 metre was the only middle-distance race that was held on day one of the two-day competition that continues today.
Daniel Williams, a CARIFTA Games standout, who would have had a silver medal if he had not stepped on the line of the lane, cruised to victory in the 400m Under-18 race in 50.05 seconds, as Gladwin Humphrey (50.64s) and Brian Roman (50.84s) was second and third.
Williams, perhaps the country’s most naturally talented athlete who is a South American Youth silver medallist, raced to the win after clearing a height of 1.88m to win the U-18 High Jump. It is likely that Williams will compete in the 200m race today.
Laurindo Prince won the U-20 Boys’ 400m in 50.54 secs with Devas Samall (50.96s) and Nigel Gonsalves (51.09) second and third respectively. Williams’ time was faster than his more senior counterparts.
Deshana Skeete ran 1:00.07 to win the Under-18 Girls quarter mile ahead of Tandika Haynes and Jasmine Assanah, who posted 1:01.08 and 1:02.57 for second and third in that order. Meanwhile, Collia Rowe won the U-20 race in 58.55 seconds with Latoya Perriera (1:06.71) second; the race was yet another with just two competitors.

