Natura Milk lends support to proposed Region 8 Football Association

Natura Milk brand owned and operated by Dabi’s Variety store of Robb Street has boldly given financial support for the proposed formation of the Region 8 Football association. The financial assistance is expected to boost the

efforts of the North Pakarimas Sports and Culture Association in its drive to ensure that footballers in both sub regions 1 and 2 of region 8 can effectively compete in a number of national football competitions.

Managing Director of Dabi’s Variety Store, Seearam ‘Dabi’ Dabicharran said that while he loves sport he firmly believes that lending needed assistance to the youths primarily from the hinterland community is his primary focus. He noted that his vision is similar to those within the hinterland community of seeing players from there making national teams. “I am certain that we have a number of youths in various parts of the hinterland region who has the ability to excel nationally, however creating the right encouragement coupled with the required resources can make that a reality,” he said.

He pointed out that while significant financial and technical assistance are provided to a number of groups, organizations and associations based in the coastal areas, little and in some cases nothing is done for those in riverrain communities. “We cannot continue like this because we would not achieve nothing much, sports is expensive and its private sector individuals like myself who will have to look beyond publicity and or revenue generation if we are going to achieve progress,” he noted.

Dabi pointed out that businesses usually invest into events, activities and or projects that demonstrates avenues for mileage and benefit. He however noted that he has chosen to get involved for completely different reasons, stressing that his focus is on building avenues and platforms for youths in those communities thus providing other avenues for growth and development,” he said. The popular businessman disclosed that he firmly believes that with his input that it can help in addressing several social ills plaguing the youths of this country.

While admitting that he is no football fan, Dabi disclosed that with football being one of three passionate sports in the hinterland community he firmly believes that holistic development and ultimate exposures would be achieved. He commended the North Pakarimas Sports and Culture Association for what he dubbed as a timely and noble gesture, stressing that with proper implementation and planning, the region has the ability to have the best set of footballers. “Region 8 certainly has talent, however with proper planning and implementation and ultimately with the kind of people that I am seeing leading the charge to develop sports I am confident that success would be achieved,” he stressed.

Manager of Dabi’s Variety, Navita Dabicharran, who presented the cheque, urged the organization to continue its efforts while issuing a call to other businesses to get involved. “There are many businesses who give back as they are genuinely interested in seeing development like us,” she said.

“However, I would like to urge them and others to expand the support that they give to sports and in cases whereby they have no more money to expand, I would suggest that they rotate their support thus ensuring that more people and communities benefit. Give whatever you can to various sets of groups so that you (businesses) can evaluate as to whether your contributions has been making meaningful contributions,” she added. The young office manager said that her father has a passion for growth and development as he firmly believes that hard work certainly yields benefits. “We will continue to give back irrespective of the size as we remain steadfast and confident that sports is critically important for national development of any country,” she argued.

She added, “If youths are not given opportunities to showcase their talent and abilities then development would be stagnated while reducing options thus resulting in many youths turning to crime as an alternative. We cannot afford this and thus is why we readily jumped on board to help NPSCA in its drive to enhance and develop its sporting plans for the region,” she declared. The office manager noted that they also provided several packets of the Natura Milk Powder for distribution in the region. She said the milk, which originates from New Zealand and is very high class. “We have been giving out some of the milk to be used as samples as we want the general public to be aware of the benefits of using this milk,” she said.

Meanwhile, representative of the North Pakarimas Sports and Culture Association Samuel Thornton expressed sincere thanks to Natura and Dabi’s Variety Store for his gesture. He noted that the support given will further enhance their efforts in entrusting the holistic sporting development for the region into the hands of a qualified and competent consultant. “We have identified a consultant who we are having discussion with before announcing their name. This support will help us in garnering the required resources that we need to ensure that we can cover the associated cost and put the relevant things in place as we are determined to have our own Football Association accredited by GFF like everyone else,” Thornton declared. He gave the assurance that the monies would be utilized properly while expressing an invitation to other companies and individuals to follow suit in supporting them.