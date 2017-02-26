Latest update February 26th, 2017 12:20 AM

NATIONAL UNDER-17 TEAM ENCAMPED

Feb 26, 2017 Sports 0

– Prepares For Martinique Invitational Tournament

Georgetown: Encampment for the National Under-17 team has commenced with an eighteen-

National U-17 Team and coaching staff as they prepare for their Martinique sojourn.

man squad in preparation for their participation in the “Tournoi Paul Chillan” in Martinique from March1 – 5, 2017.

The tournament will feature six countries including Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Trinidad and

Tobago, Haiti and Martinique.

The eight-day camp, which began on the 21st February, consists of nine players from the

Georgetown Football Association (GFA), two each from the East Bank Football Association

(EBFA) and East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) and one player each from the Berbice

Football Association (BFA), Rupununi Football Association (RFA) and Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA). There is also one overseas-based player from the United States of America (USA).

Among them are two goalkeepers, six defenders and midfielders each and four forwards. They are supervised by a six-man technical squad headed by Technical Director, Ian Greenwood and Head Coach Bryan Joseph.

Among the other technical team members are Team Manager Carlos Bernard, Assistant Coach

Gilbert Sampson, Goalkeeping Coach Eon De Veira, Physiotherapist Seulear Hope-Ross and

Referee Kenisha Prescott.

 

TRAINING CAMP – NATIONAL UNDER-17 SQUAD

NAME                      POSITION          ASSOCIATION           CLUB

Jonathan Copeland       Goalkeeper         Upper Demerara FA      Milerock FC

Sesi Norville                 Goalkeeper            Georgetown FA             GFC

Cecil Jackman               Defender               Georgetown FA             Fruta Conquerors FC

Kevin Padmore              Defender               East Bank FA                Grove Hi-Tech

Jeremy Garrett               Defender               Georgetown FA             Fruta Conquerors FC

Ackel Forde                   Defender               East Bank FA                Grove Hi-Tech FC

Raushan Ritch                Defender               Georgetown FA             Fruta Conquerors FC

Cyrus Nicholson            Defender                Berbice FA                    Corriverton Lynx FC

Ryan Dowding               Midfielder              Georgetown FA            Santos FC

Rondel Peters                 Midfielder              Georgetown FA            GFC

Orville Daniels               Midfielder              Rupununi FA                Paiomak Warriors

Joshua Ferriera               Midfielder              USA                              Progressive Youths

Jermaine Garrett             Midfielder              Georgetown FA            Fruta Conquerors FC

Nixon Robertson             Forward                 East Demerara FA        Buxton United FC

Nicholas Mc Arthur        Forward                  Georgetown FA            Fruta Conquerors FC

Troni Semple                   Forward                 East Demerara FA        Buxton United FC

Zion Gray                        Forward                  Georgetown FA            Eastveldt FC

