NATIONAL UNDER-17 TEAM ENCAMPED

Latest update February 26th, 2017 12:20 AM
– Prepares For Martinique Invitational Tournament
Georgetown: Encampment for the National Under-17 team has commenced with an eighteen-
man squad in preparation for their participation in the “Tournoi Paul Chillan” in Martinique from March1 – 5, 2017.
The tournament will feature six countries including Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Trinidad and
Tobago, Haiti and Martinique.
The eight-day camp, which began on the 21st February, consists of nine players from the
Georgetown Football Association (GFA), two each from the East Bank Football Association
(EBFA) and East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) and one player each from the Berbice
Football Association (BFA), Rupununi Football Association (RFA) and Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA). There is also one overseas-based player from the United States of America (USA).
Among them are two goalkeepers, six defenders and midfielders each and four forwards. They are supervised by a six-man technical squad headed by Technical Director, Ian Greenwood and Head Coach Bryan Joseph.
Among the other technical team members are Team Manager Carlos Bernard, Assistant Coach
Gilbert Sampson, Goalkeeping Coach Eon De Veira, Physiotherapist Seulear Hope-Ross and
Referee Kenisha Prescott.
TRAINING CAMP – NATIONAL UNDER-17 SQUAD
NAME POSITION ASSOCIATION CLUB
Jonathan Copeland Goalkeeper Upper Demerara FA Milerock FC
Sesi Norville Goalkeeper Georgetown FA GFC
Cecil Jackman Defender Georgetown FA Fruta Conquerors FC
Kevin Padmore Defender East Bank FA Grove Hi-Tech
Jeremy Garrett Defender Georgetown FA Fruta Conquerors FC
Ackel Forde Defender East Bank FA Grove Hi-Tech FC
Raushan Ritch Defender Georgetown FA Fruta Conquerors FC
Cyrus Nicholson Defender Berbice FA Corriverton Lynx FC
Ryan Dowding Midfielder Georgetown FA Santos FC
Rondel Peters Midfielder Georgetown FA GFC
Orville Daniels Midfielder Rupununi FA Paiomak Warriors
Joshua Ferriera Midfielder USA Progressive Youths
Jermaine Garrett Midfielder Georgetown FA Fruta Conquerors FC
Nixon Robertson Forward East Demerara FA Buxton United FC
Nicholas Mc Arthur Forward Georgetown FA Fruta Conquerors FC
Troni Semple Forward East Demerara FA Buxton United FC
Zion Gray Forward Georgetown FA Eastveldt FC
