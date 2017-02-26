NATIONAL UNDER-17 TEAM ENCAMPED

– Prepares For Martinique Invitational Tournament

Georgetown: Encampment for the National Under-17 team has commenced with an eighteen-

man squad in preparation for their participation in the “Tournoi Paul Chillan” in Martinique from March1 – 5, 2017.

The tournament will feature six countries including Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Trinidad and

Tobago, Haiti and Martinique.

The eight-day camp, which began on the 21st February, consists of nine players from the

Georgetown Football Association (GFA), two each from the East Bank Football Association

(EBFA) and East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) and one player each from the Berbice

Football Association (BFA), Rupununi Football Association (RFA) and Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA). There is also one overseas-based player from the United States of America (USA).

Among them are two goalkeepers, six defenders and midfielders each and four forwards. They are supervised by a six-man technical squad headed by Technical Director, Ian Greenwood and Head Coach Bryan Joseph.

Among the other technical team members are Team Manager Carlos Bernard, Assistant Coach

Gilbert Sampson, Goalkeeping Coach Eon De Veira, Physiotherapist Seulear Hope-Ross and

Referee Kenisha Prescott.

TRAINING CAMP – NATIONAL UNDER-17 SQUAD

NAME POSITION ASSOCIATION CLUB

Jonathan Copeland Goalkeeper Upper Demerara FA Milerock FC

Sesi Norville Goalkeeper Georgetown FA GFC

Cecil Jackman Defender Georgetown FA Fruta Conquerors FC

Kevin Padmore Defender East Bank FA Grove Hi-Tech

Jeremy Garrett Defender Georgetown FA Fruta Conquerors FC

Ackel Forde Defender East Bank FA Grove Hi-Tech FC

Raushan Ritch Defender Georgetown FA Fruta Conquerors FC

Cyrus Nicholson Defender Berbice FA Corriverton Lynx FC

Ryan Dowding Midfielder Georgetown FA Santos FC

Rondel Peters Midfielder Georgetown FA GFC

Orville Daniels Midfielder Rupununi FA Paiomak Warriors

Joshua Ferriera Midfielder USA Progressive Youths

Jermaine Garrett Midfielder Georgetown FA Fruta Conquerors FC

Nixon Robertson Forward East Demerara FA Buxton United FC

Nicholas Mc Arthur Forward Georgetown FA Fruta Conquerors FC

Troni Semple Forward East Demerara FA Buxton United FC

Zion Gray Forward Georgetown FA Eastveldt FC