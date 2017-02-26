Mayor, Regional Chairman elated with Sporting Complex investment…

Government donates $50 million

The Mayor of Bartica has expressed gratitude and thanks to the Director of Sports, Christopher

Jones with the recent announcement that a Sporting Complex would be constructed later this year in his community. Mayor Gifford Marshall said that with the project being funded through the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, augurs very well for the youths of Bartica who he said are very talented but lacks the required facilities to showcase their talent and skills. “This is very good news for the town council and most importantly the residents of Bartica as we are aggressively pushing ahead with sports development because we recognize the pivotal importance that it plays within our society,” Mayor Marshall said.

Pointing out that the Community Centre is currently in a deplorable state, the Mayor said that the town council sought to have it as their top sporting priority due to the integral role that sports plays in the holistic development of youths. He said, “We are working towards the Bartica Community Centre and with the 50 million dollars that we got from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports it certainly will boost our efforts in repairing the facility which has been in a deplorable state.”

He continued, “As a matter of fact we have no good ground in Bartica and between 1-5 miles there is no playing field and the secondary school is between there. So we need a play field between that area, so this year we have identify that spot to take it to a reasonable and acceptable standard. There is no good ground in Bartica for sports and between 1-5 miles there is need for such a facility as we need a playfield in that area and we have identified it.”

Marshall said that with the required facilities he is confident that sportsmen and women from what he described as ‘Guyana’s best town’ will excel further in the various sporting disciplines. “The major project as it relates to sports is the Bartica Community Centre ground. The ground that we refer to as the Scheme Field,” he noted.

He added that plans are afoot as they continue working closely with the Ministry on ensuring that lights are adequately placed in the ground thus being able to use it both in the day and night. “We want to work with the ministry to put lights in place on that ground and develop it into a certain standard,” he declared.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman Gordon Bradford said that the news is timely and well needed, noting that it’s been a number of years now that the RDC has indicated the urgency of having such a project addressed. He expressed gratitude to the Ministry and the National Sports Commission, stating that he is happy that Mr. Jones has sought to address it rather than just talk. “This is a well needed project and I want to thank both the Ministry and the National Sports Commission as we here in Bartica and its environs will certainly see continued progress as itrelates to sports development,” he stressed.

The regional chairman gave the assurance that whatever investment that is made in the people of Bartica will resound into great and long term benefits for all. He said that he is proud by the level of enthusiasm that the people of Bartica and Region 7 as a whole has towards sports, declaring that sports is a passion for many and with such facilities being constructed will result in increased passion and most importantly determination to excel. “We as a community are passionate about anything that we are involved in, therefore, with such facilities being given, the people of Region 7 can only result in one thing and that is continued success at whatever sporting discipline that we are involved in,” he said.