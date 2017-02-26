LABA/ Hamid U23 basketball final round matches on tonight

Giving up an unbeaten record may not hurt Kwakwani tonight weather permitting, as if they fail to show for their final Group B clash with Amelia’s Ward Jets set for 18.30hrs, then the mindset will be for the winner in the final Group A encounter between number one seed Half Mile Bulls and Retrieve Raiders would send them to face this Kwawkani side in the knockout semifinal Game as the Linden Amateur Basketball Association / Hamid Foundation Under 23 championship preliminary round comes to an end.

Bulls may want to end their round play as the team to beat and remain unbeaten but as they think about the next match, they are likely to meet a Kwakwani lineup which has shown tremendous form and may be a stumbling block at this semifinal stage for either Bulls or Raiders.

So what will be the thought process of these two teams since from the result in the first game where Kwakwani are set to not show because of financial constraints, then Jets are highly favoured to go through as the top team in their group and Kwakwani second because of this result.

It therefore means that some kind of performance will be seen between these two teams which could determine if they want to meet Kwakwani by winning their group.

The organisers have already planned to have Christianburg Pistons and Bankers Trust Falcons play the first game should Kwakwani not turn up and basketball fans are hoping to watch a good clash when Bulls and Raiders meet at 20.30 hrs.

But the results might be anybody’s guess ahead of next Saturday’s semifinals. The Bulls and Kwakwani are unbeaten so far, while the Raiders also with an unbeaten record may not be that happy with a win to meet Kwakwani after all.