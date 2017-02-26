Latest update February 26th, 2017 12:20 AM

Inclement weather forces postponement of Guyana Cup rematch horserace meet again

Feb 26, 2017

For the second time the inclement weather has forced the organisers if the Guyana Cup

Golden Blue Echo was all set for the occasion.

rematch horserace meet to cancel the event which was set for today at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima, Park, West Coast Berbice.
The race meet was first rescheduled from the 1st January to the 26th February due to the inclement weather. It was then cancelled; however it was put back on the rooster. Now with the rain still continuing to fall the organisers have decided to cancel the activity. That is the word from organiser Nazrudeen (Jumbo Jet) Mohammed Jr of the Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and Racing Stables. According to Mohammed, it would be too risky to continue with the event and risk injury to the people and the animals, since the rain is still falling and the venue is inundated.
Eight races were set for the day with total prize money of over $7M. The feature event was for animals classified D and lower for a whopping $1M and trophy over 1800M.
The other events were for animals classified E1 and lower West Indies bred non earners for 2016 and E3 US and Canadian bred non earners for 2016. The event for four years old West

Just arrived and being whipped into shape was Spit Fire.

Indies Bred and animals classified G3 and lower: a race for horses classified H and lower; The race for three years old West Indies bred and I1 and lower horses; an event for three-year-old West Indies bred maiden horses; the race for three and four-year -old Guyana bred maiden horses, one for animals classified J2 and K and another event for the L and lower animals.
The organisation will still be staging the Guyana Cup Fever and the Guyana Cup Horserace extravaganzas and a few other meets during this year. (Samuel Whyte)

